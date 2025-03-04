Improved Magnet Durability with New Patent-Pending Radius Plate for T-Traps

New patent-pending design - multi tube liquid line T-trap

BOYNE CITY , MI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Magnetics, Inc. (IMI) is redefining durability and reliability in liquid line magnet technology with its patent-pending radius plate design—a breakthrough advancement that enhances strength, performance, and efficiency like never before.

The newly enhanced IMI T-Traps are now equipped with double-welded construction for unmatched durability. By reinforcing both the radius plate and magnet lid at their junctions with the tube, IMI delivers a stronger, more resilient system that stands up to the toughest processing conditions. This means greater security during product flow and cleaning, reducing the risk of system failures and unplanned downtime.

Handling temperature-sensitive and viscous products like chocolate, dairy, and honey can be challenging. To address these issues, IMI's Radius Plate T-Traps offer optional Water Jackets and High-Pressure capabilities. Water Jackets ensure optimal product temperature during metal filtration, preventing spoilage or burning. Additionally, the T-Traps can be engineered to withstand over 150 psi, ensuring smooth flow and efficient metal removal.

Product Manager Chris Waibel states, “We developed the radius plate design to address an unmet customer need. Extensive testing along with research and development ensure our product delivers the highest quality, industry-best lead times, and competitive pricing. This design is the solution for tubes breaking during maintenance and product flow, minimizing costly system downtime.”

Say goodbye to weak, unreliable liquid line magnets—and hello to the next generation of durability, efficiency, and performance with IMI’s Radius Plate T-Traps!

About Industrial Magnetics, Inc.:

Industrial Magnetics is a leading force in the magnetics industry, known for its strong emphasis on craftsmanship, quality, and performance. IMI is exceptional at delivering custom solutions to meet customers’ needs. The company has had success over 6 decades by staying true to its founding goal: knowing the customer and the application, manufacturing the best solution, and delivering it as promised.

