Sterling Systems & Controls Honors Longtime Employee’s Retirement with Generous Donation to Sterling Schools Foundation

Sterling Systems & Controls is delighted to announce a donation of $30,000 to the Sterling Schools Foundation in honor of Don Goshert's retirement.

STERLING, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Systems & Controls, a leading supplier of customized process controls and automation, is delighted to announce a donation of $30,000 to the Sterling Schools Foundation in honor of Don Goshert's retirement. Don Goshert, who dedicated nearly 40 years of exemplary service to Sterling, has chosen to direct this donation towards the Classroom Technology Program, an initiative he regards highly.

Don Goshert embarked on his career journey at Sterling in the engineering department specializing in drafting and design. Throughout his four-decade tenure, he displayed unwavering commitment and an exemplary work ethic. Don's journey within the organization led him from building and wiring control panels to becoming a proficient service technician. Eventually, he transitioned into sales and to General Manager in 1991 and reached the pinnacle of his career as Vice President in 1994. Don remains active in Sterling Systems & Controls activities as a Strategic Advisor.

For years, Don has personally supported the Sterling Schools Foundation, recognizing the organization's profound impact on the community. He values the Foundation's longstanding tradition of giving back and understands the significance of its mission.

Upon being honored in celebration of his retirement, Don Goshert expressed his heartfelt desire to direct his generous donation toward the Classroom Technology Program. This program is dedicated to providing advanced classroom technology to students, enriching their educational experience. With a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, Don's contribution will amplify its impact, resulting in a total donation of $60,000.

In Don's words, "I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities Sterling has provided me throughout my career. Giving back to the community that has been my home for so long is a privilege. I hope that this donation to the Classroom Technology Program will empower students to excel academically and inspire them to consider returning to our community, or perhaps joining our team at Sterling, after completing their education."

Sterling commends Don Goshert for his outstanding contributions, not only to the organization but also to the community at large. The company is proud to support Don's philanthropic efforts and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this donation on the Sterling Schools Foundation and its mission.

For more information about Sterling Systems & Controls and its commitment to community engagement, please visit https://sterlingcontrols.com/about/.

