Room 8 Group strengthens game development and technology offering with new leadership and business structure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Room 8 Group unveils an expanded Game Development and Technology offering to meet the evolving needs of the games industry.

– Key leadership appointments include Guillaume Carmona as VP of Game Development and Yann Le Tensorer as VP of Technology.

– Dragons Lake and Solid Bash brands will consolidate under the Room 8 Group brand.

For 2025, Room 8 Group, an end-to-end strategic partner in external game development, has established new Technology and Game Development solutions, enhancing its offering and leadership expertise. This change marks a strategic shift from a platform-oriented approach—centered on mobile and PC/console game development—to a partner-centric one, prioritizing tailored solutions to address specific challenges.

For Technology, Room 8 Group provides services such as Performance Optimization, Porting, Network & Multiplayer, Backend Infrastructure & DevOps, AI Behavior Development, and VR Development. With Game Development, the company’s expertise spans Prototyping, Casual Level Design, Full-Feature Development, Full Game Development, DLCs and Expansions, and LiveOps Support.

“For 13 years, we’ve been bringing our creative and technical expertise to Game Development, technology, art, trailers, and QA for some of the biggest AAA and AA titles out there. Our teams have helped shape award-winning projects and iconic franchises—but the industry never stands still, and neither do we. This shift isn’t just about expanding our offering; it’s about ensuring we deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions that truly support our partners at every stage of development.”

Anna Kozlova, CEO at Room 8 Group

With these changes, Room 8 Group announces significant leadership appointments that will drive the company’s Game Development and Technology solutions respectively:

– Guillaume Carmona, an accomplished executive with an impressive 14-year tenure at Ubisoft, has been promoted to VP of Game Development. Guillaume led a team of over 300 at Ubisoft Montpellier, playing a pivotal role in the development of the iconic IPs of the studio. In his enhanced role, Guillaume will focus on our creative offering, enhancing production quality, and driving the company’s strategic initiatives to ensure exceptional project outcomes.

– Yann Le Tensorer has joined Room 8 Group as VP of Technology. A seasoned expert, Yann co-founded the game studio Tiwak and has served as an independent advisor, offering strategic and technological guidance to companies such as Ubisoft, Take-Two, GIANTS Software, and Kalypso Media Group. With extensive experience in cutting-edge technology and project leadership, Yann will spearhead Room 8 Group’s technology initiatives, focusing on optimizing production pipelines, fostering creativity, and advancing the company’s R&D efforts.

Room 8 Group’s Solid Bash and Dragons Lake brands will be consolidated under the Room 8 Group name. In practice, their offering will continue as part of the Game Development and Technology solutions under a unified business structure. Also, we continue delivering QA solutions within Room 8 Group, Art with Room 8 Studio, and Trailers & Cinematics with Heroic by Room 8 Group. With these changes, we're fostering greater cross-functional collaboration and offering a more comprehensive suite of solutions for our partners.

“As the industry evolves, we’re strengthening both our leadership and operational structure to better serve our partners. With Guillaume as VP of Game Development and Yann as VP of Technology, we’re reinforcing our commitment to excellence in both creative execution and technical innovation.”

Julien Proux, Chief Content Officer at Room 8 Group

These changes mark an exciting chapter for Room 8 Group as we continue to grow as a global organization, a long-term strategic partner, and a creative and technological leader in the games industry.

About Room 8 Group: Room 8 Group is an end-to-end strategic partner in external game development. Working across all platforms, we provide creative and technical expertise across game development, technology, art, trailers, and QA for AAA and AA games. Since 2011, we’ve built creative partnerships with world-leading publishers such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sony, Gameloft, Take2, EA, and more. While leveraging our own cutting-edge tools and R&D capabilities, we’ve co-created award-winning projects for video game IPs and franchises including Call of Duty, Diablo, Assassin’s Creed, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, and many more.

