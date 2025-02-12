Room 8 Group releases Game Development Industry Survey 2025

In-depth analysis reveals key trends and insights shaping game development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Room 8 Group, a leading end-to-end strategic partner in external game development, announces the release of its Game Development Industry Survey 2025. This report provides insights into the strategies being used by developers, especially in the context of working with external vendors, for 2025 and beyond.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, Room 8 Group surveyed 79 industry insiders from renowned companies such as Amazon Game Studios, Blizzard Entertainment, Marvel Games, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, PlayStation Studios, Remedy, SEGA Europe, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Notably, 91% of respondents hold decision-making authority within their organizations. The survey included 24 questions addressing various aspects of game development and company strategies for 2025 and beyond.

The resulting report distills these findings into an accessible format, highlighting key insights, including:

– Rising content production demands: Many respondents anticipate that content production demands will continue to grow, even as budgets increase at a slower pace, remain static, or even decrease.

– Adoption of AI: A significant 60% of participants are either planning to implement AI in production, are already using it, or are actively evaluating options, while 13% oppose its use in production.

– Preference for vendor partnerships: Only 3% of respondents prefer working with multiple vendors when it's possible to collaborate with fewer, though work quality and expertise in specific areas are paramount.

Room 8 Group gathered insights from professionals across various roles, including strategic leadership, production management, business development, art, and game design. Conducting this survey has provided valuable insights into outsourcing strategies, AI's impact on production, IP expansion trends, and balancing quality with cost in partnerships. The data collection was facilitated through an online self-administered questionnaire, ensuring a broad range of perspectives to inform findings. For a comprehensive understanding of how game developers are navigating the evolving landscape in 2025, download the full report here.

Room 8 Group is an end-to-end strategic partner in external game development. Working across all platforms, we provide creative and technical expertise across game development, technology, art, trailers, and QA for AAA and AA games. Since 2011, we’ve built creative partnerships with world-leading publishers such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sony, Gameloft, Take2, EA, and more. While leveraging our own cutting-edge tools and R&D capabilities, we’ve co-created a multitude of award-winning projects for video game IPs and franchises including Call of Duty, Diablo, Assassin’s Creed, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, and many more.

