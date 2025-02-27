House passes budget resolution potentially impacting Medicaid

The House of Representatives last night voted 217-215 to adopt its budget proposal that calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts, some of which could potentially impact Medicaid and other key health care programs. The bill, which focuses on the Trump administration's agenda on border security, defense, energy and taxes, also allows for up to $4.5 trillion in spending for tax cuts and would raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

In a statement shared yesterday with the media prior to the House vote, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said the chamber should construct a path forward on budget reconciliation that “protects Medicaid from harmful cuts that would impact access to care for millions of Americans.”

“On behalf of the hospitals, nurses, doctors and those who care for and serve the needs of the 72 million patients that rely on Medicaid, we urge you to consider the implications of hinging the budget reconciliation bill’s fate on removing health care access for millions of our nation's patients,” Pollack said. “These are hardworking families, children, seniors, veterans, and disabled individuals who rely on essential health care services.”

The Senate last week passed its own resolution that would authorize roughly $340 billion in spending and be fully offset by corresponding spending cuts.

Both chambers must pass a common budget resolution to move forward with the reconciliation process.