JewelryNest Announces Special St. Patrick’s Day Discount

WOODMERE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading New York-based high-quality handcrafted jewelry brand, JewelryNest , has announced a sparkling offer for St. Patrick's Day 2025. Customers can enjoy 10% off on their purchases, along with free shipping on orders over $1,000. With this offer, the company wishes to reward its customers when they shop for a Green Day gift for themselves or their loved ones.Unique Designs for Every StyleJewelryNest has been crafting unique jewelry pieces that stand out for over three decades. The company ensures that each piece of jewelry embodies its commitment to extraordinary craftsmanship and quality. Every single precious and semi-precious ornament reflects the originality of the creator. Whether the customer is looking for fine jewelry for everyday wear or unique statement pieces, there’s something unique for every style and taste.Proudly based out of New York, JewelryNest resonates with the diversity and vibrance of NYC’s fashion scene. Every piece expresses the spirit of innovation, quality, and style of the world’s fashion capital. Customers can choose from a vast collection of classic, contemporary, elegant, bold, and understated jewelry pieces to match their mood, personality, and outfit. With easy online availability, JewelryNest ensures that exquisite creations created in the US reach the customer’s doorstep safely. JewelryNest uses only the highest quality gemstones, precious stones, diamonds, and pearls. These are carefully set in 9k, 14k, 18k, and 22k gold, and/or silver to ensure that each piece of jewelry is as durable as it is beautiful. From the tiniest studs to multi-layer neckpieces, and bracelets to cufflinks, everything is shipped only after thorough inspection. The free lifetime warranty testifies to the brand’s commitment to the highest quality standards.Making Luxury Accessible and AffordableJewelryNest believes that everyone deserves to own beautiful jewelry. The jewelry reaches clients straight from the manufacturer, which means no intermediary costs. JewelryNest offers flexible payment options, backed by Affirm, for buyers to conveniently budget their purchases. To make shopping even more affordable, the company is offering 10% off and free shipping on orders above $1,000 for St. Patrick’s Day 2025. All online payments are protected with sophisticated security software to keep customers worry-free. JewelryNest is committed to a customer-first focus. Buyers can request customizations, seek help in selecting the perfect jewelry, or get their purchased items serviced. They can connect with the JewelryNest concierge for custom designs or directly call 516-569-9267 for any kind of support. The latest discount offer from the company is another example of its customer focus.About the JewelryNestJewelryNest is the manifestation of handmade jewelry maker Evyatar Rabbani’s dream. For more than 35 years, the company has been providing exceptional jewelry pieces across the US, Canada, and EU. Reaching the client directly is a strategic move to eliminate middlemen and costly mark-ups so that everyone can own high-quality jewelry affordably. The full-service jewelry maker is one of the first handmade jewelry stores in New York.

