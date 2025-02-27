Global Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peritoneal dialysis equipment global market report expands on the steady growth witnessed in recent years. It details a rise from $4.17 billion in 2024 to $4.36 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. This growth can be attributed to an increased demand for peritoneal dialysis equipment, an increase in product approvals, a rising incidence of kidney damage, an escalating demand for peritoneal dialysis, and a surge in dialysis service providers.

How Can We Expect The Market To Grow?

Continuing the trend of steady growth, the peritoneal dialysis equipment market size is forecasted to expand to $5.17 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.3%. This anticipated surge can be traced back to an aging population, an increasing burden of diabetes, increasing public-private investments, a rise in chronic kidney disease incidences, and a growing prevalence of conditions like hypertension and diabetes. Technological advancements, innovation in product offerings, advancements in continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis materials, innovative bag materials, and partnerships and collaborations emphasize the major trends during the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

What Are The Major Market Drivers?

The increasing prevalence of kidney disorders is postulated to expedite the growth of the peritoneal dialysis equipment market. These disorders, which involve an impairment of the kidneys' ability to filter waste and maintain fluid-electrolyte balance, range from chronic diseases to acute injuries and infections. The rising prevalence is largely attributed to the increasing rates of diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles, aging populations, and delayed early-stage treatment. Peritoneal dialysis equipment uses the peritoneum to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys fail to function properly.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Players Dominate The Market, And What Do They Do?

Key players operating in the peritoneal dialysis equipment market are Medtronic PLC., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company., Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., DaVita Inc., B. Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corp., Huaren Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Diaverum AB., JMS Co. Ltd., Polymedicure Limited., Rockwell Medical Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Amecath Srl., Infomed Fluids S.r.l., Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Dialife SA.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Market?

Companies operating in this landscape are directing their efforts towards fostering innovative solutions like the at-home patient monitoring system for peritoneal dialysis PD, aiming to enhance patient outcomes, convenience, and reduce healthcare costs. For instance, CloudCath, a US-based medical tech manufacturer, received FDA clearance in February 2022 for its at-home patient monitoring system for PD. This breakthrough brings to light the first data-driven, cloud-based platform that allows for the continuous monitoring of dialysis fluid, sending real-time alerts to patients and healthcare providers.

How Is The Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Systems, Consumables

2 By Treatment Type: Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis, Automated Peritoneal Dialysis

3 By End-Users: Home Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center, Hospital-Based Dialysis

Sub-segments:

1 By Systems: Automated Peritoneal Dialysis APD Systems, Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis CAPD Systems, Portable Peritoneal Dialysis Systems, Home Peritoneal Dialysis Machines, Hemodialysis-Peritoneal Dialysis Combination Systems

2 By Consumables: Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Dialysis Catheters, Dialysis Bags, Transfer Sets, Catheter Insertion Kits, Filters And Connectors, Drainage Bags.

What Are The Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the peritoneal dialysis equipment market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers the market in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

