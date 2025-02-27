A' Electronic and Video Game Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

Video Game Awards 2025

A' Video Game Award reveals holistic benefits package designed to elevate laureates in advancing art, science, design and technology

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A' Electronic and Video Game Design Award announces its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period, offering game designers , studios, and brands worldwide an opportunity to gain recognition for excellence in video game design. The highly prestigious award, established in 2008, celebrates innovation and creativity in the gaming industry through a rigorous blind peer-review evaluation process. This distinguished accolade aims to recognize outstanding achievements in video game design while promoting the advancement of gaming technology and user experience.The significance of the A' Electronic and Video Game Design Award extends beyond recognition, addressing crucial industry needs for innovation and excellence in gaming. The award acknowledges the evolving landscape of interactive entertainment, emphasizing the importance of user experience, technological advancement, and creative storytelling in modern video game design. This recognition serves as a catalyst for advancing industry standards and promoting breakthrough innovations in gaming technology.The competition welcomes entries from game designers, development studios, software companies, and creative agencies worldwide. Eligible categories encompass console games, mobile applications, virtual reality experiences, educational gaming solutions, and interactive entertainment platforms. The submission deadline for late entries extends to February 28th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Participants may submit completed games, prototypes, or concepts that demonstrate innovation in gameplay, graphics, sound design, or user interface.Entries undergo evaluation by an international jury panel comprising game industry veterans, design professionals, academics, and technology experts. The assessment criteria include innovation, functionality, visual appeal, user experience, technical excellence, and social impact. Each submission receives thorough consideration through a standardized blind peer-review process, ensuring fair and unbiased evaluation based on pre-established criteria.Winners receive an extensive prize package including the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo, a metal trophy, and international recognition through multiple channels. The comprehensive benefits include inclusion in the design yearbook, exhibition opportunities at international venues, extensive press coverage, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony. Additional benefits encompass translation services to 100+ languages, professional PR campaign support, and inclusion in global design rankings.The award program promotes excellence in video game design by creating incentives for developers and studios to push creative boundaries and advance gaming technology. This recognition helps establish higher standards in the gaming industry while fostering innovation that benefits players worldwide. The initiative supports the creation of games that not only entertain but also contribute to technological advancement and social progress.Interested parties may learn more about the award category, view past laureates, and submit entries at:About A' Electronic and Video Game Design AwardThe A' Electronic and Video Game Design Award stands as a highly regarded competition in the gaming industry, recognizing excellence in interactive entertainment design. The award provides a platform for game designers, studios, and brands to showcase innovative gaming solutions while gaining international recognition. Through rigorous evaluation standards and comprehensive benefits, the award aims to advance the gaming industry by promoting superior design practices and technological innovation that benefit society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents a prestigious international design competition organized annually since 2008 in Como, Italy. Through blind peer-review processes and standardized evaluation methods, the competition recognizes excellence across numerous design disciplines. The award program operates with a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, motivating creators worldwide to develop superior products and projects that advance human civilization. The competition connects innovative minds globally while promoting design excellence and cultural exchange through various initiatives, exhibitions, and publications.

