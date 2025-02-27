President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for West Virginia

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of West Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning on Feb. 15, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in McDowell, Mercer, Mingo and Wyoming counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Mark O’Hanlon has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.