Phosphor Screen Scanners Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Phosphor Screen Scanners Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Phosphor Screen Scanners Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is The Phosphor Screen Scanners Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The Phosphor screen scanners market size has seen a steep rise in recent years. Meanwhile, can the phosphor screen scanners market growth continue its streak of rapid success? This market is projected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The spike in growth during the traditional period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the proliferation of digital imaging technology in dentistry, improved image resolution and sensitivity, growing demand for efficient healthcare services, and swell in the medical diagnostics field.

The Market report reveals interesting projections for the upcoming years as well. The phosphor screen scanners market size is predicted to witness a rapid growth surge in the immediate future. It is expected to escalate to $2.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the escalating need for diagnostics for an array of medical conditions, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, burgeoning demand for high-quality imaging solutions, and rigorous efforts towards digitalization and technology adoption.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20927&type=smp

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Phosphor Screen Scanners Market?

The increasing demand for high-quality imaging solutions is anticipated to fuel the growth of the phosphor screen scanners market in the future. High-quality imaging solutions encompass advanced technologies and systems designed to produce clear, accurate, and detailed images of the human body, crucial for diagnostic, therapeutic, and monitoring purposes. There's a rising demand for high-quality medical imaging solutions in the backdrop of prevalent chronic diseases, burgeoning technological advancements, an aging population, and scaling of healthcare infrastructure.

Phosphor screen scanners contribute to high-quality imaging solutions by capturing detailed, high-resolution images with excellent contrast using a photostimulable phosphor PSP screen that records the image when exposed to radiation or light. For instance, the National Health Service, a UK-based government department, declared in December 2022, that England recorded 44.0 million imaging tests in the year leading up to March 2022, a 26% climb sparkled from 34.9 million tests conducted the previous year. Thus, the growing demand for high-quality imaging solutions is driving market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phosphor-screen-scanners-global-market-report

Which Industry Leaders Are Steering The Growth Of The Phosphor Screen Scanners Market?

Major players operating in this market are PerkinElmer Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare, Henry Schein Inc., Konica Minolta, Patterson Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Eastman Kodak Company, Carestream Health, Planmeca Oy, Oxford Instruments Plc, Vatech Co. Ltd, Acteon Group, Carestream Dental, Air Techniques, AGFA Healthcare, 3DISC Imaging, CRUXELL Corp., GIDS GmbH, Imago Systems, Universadent, Apixia Inc., and Instrumentarium Dental Inc

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Phosphor Screen Scanners Market?

Key players are focusing on future-ready, technologically advanced solutions such as laser-based scanning systems to enhance the accuracy, speed, and resolution of their scanning solutions. Taking March 2023 for instance, Azure Biosystems Inc., a US-based manufacturer of high-performance instruments for image capture, launched the Sapphire FL Biomolecular Imager. This advanced system incorporates Phosphor imaging capabilities, facilitating the detection of radiolabeled samples by capturing images from storage phosphor screens with exceptional sensitivity.

How Does The Market Segment Look Like?

The report segments the phosphor screen scanners market into:

1 By Product Type: Desktop Phosphor Screen Scanners, Portable Phosphor Screen Scanners

2 By Application: Medical Imaging, Industrial Testing, Research Laboratories, Other Application

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Desktop Phosphor Screen Scanners: Standard Desktop Scanners, High-Resolution Desktop Scanners

2 By Portable Phosphor Screen Scanners: Battery-Operated Portable Scanners, Compact Portable Scanners

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Phosphor Screen Scanners Market?

Regional Insights indicate that the Asia-Pacific region was the largest contributor to the phosphor screen scanners market in 2024. The report covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computed-tomography-ct-scanners-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Microarray Scanners Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microarray-scanners-global-market-report

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/positron-emission-tomography-pet-scanners-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies, has crafted a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets in its grasp, bolstered by optimistic contributions of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can fetch the information you need to stay ahead in the competition.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.