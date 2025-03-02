Jumbula to Release Next-Generation Email Campaign with AI-Powered Capabilities

Jumbula launches an AI-powered email campaign for easier email management. Jumbula’s next-generation email campaign dashboard simplifies tracking and management.

Jumbula is set to launch its next-generation email campaign with AI-powered capabilities for faster, easier, and smarter email creation.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration , payment, and management for classes and camps, is set to release its next-generation email campaign. This update introduces a brand-new design and AI-powered capabilities, making it easier and more efficient for administrators to create, customize, and send emails.Jumbula’s next-generation email campaign simplifies email management by bringing all essential capabilities into one place. It is designed to help administrators organize contact lists, schedule campaigns, and format messages effortlessly. AI-powered assistance also helps generate subject lines, refine content, and adjust wording for different audiences, ensuring clear and professional communication.Key Features of the Jumbula Next-Generation Email Campaign Include:-- Redesigned Interface: A modern, user-friendly layout that makes navigation and campaign management more intuitive.-- AI-Powered Email Assistance: Generates subject lines, improves message clarity, and adapts wording for different recipients.-- Streamlined Email Creation: Reduces unnecessary steps, making it faster and easier to draft and send emails.-- Customization: Improved formatting and personalization to help organizations create engaging and professional emails.“Our AI-powered email assistant streamlines campaign creation, helping admins craft clear, engaging messages in less time—so they can focus on what matters most.” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.Jumbula's next-generation email campaign with AI-powered capabilities will soon be available to all users.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.