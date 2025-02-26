Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 26 February 2025

QUESTION

Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether an update can be provided on the Ministry’s plans for 2025 regarding humanitarian aid for the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

 

REPLY

 

  Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will continue to support the humanitarian needs of displaced persons from Rakhine State by contributing to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance. In 2025, this will amount to over $120,000. MFA will monitor the situation and engage our partners to assess how we can most effectively contribute to ongoing humanitarian relief efforts.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 FEBRUARY 2025

