Joint Action for Road Safety: Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life

Collaboration between government representatives, FIA member automobile clubs, and representatives from the FIA and FIA Foundation was crucial to the workshop's success. The primary goal was to ensure the alignment of national projects with global road safety goals and their effective implementation. The workshop included participation from FIA clubs in thirteen Latin American countries: Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, Chile, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Honduras, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Argentina, as well as representatives from their respective governments' road safety agencies.

Concurrently, UNITAR held the workshop, "Cross-Sector Partnerships: Delivering Road Safety Results”. This workshop showcased two successful collaborations to improve road safety: the Partnership for Action on Road Safety and the Global Fleet Safety Training Programme.

In line with the key objectives of the Global Ministerial Conference, UNITAR workshops reaffirm their commitment to reduce fatalities and injuries, implement effective interventions, promote education and awareness, and foster multi-stakeholder collaboration to comprehensively address this global challenge.