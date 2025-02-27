AVARY GROUP Announces $1 Billion IPO Plan to Address Global Succession Crisis and Drive Impact-Driven Growth

Early Investor Commitment of $100 Million Fuels Vision to Build the World’s Largest SME Conglomerate

AVARY Group is transforming the SME landscape, ensuring great businesses don’t disappear due to succession gaps while creating long-term value for investors and communities.” — Alan Mak, Founder & CEO of AVARY GROUP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVARY GROUP, a visionary enterprise dedicated to resolving the global succession crisis, today announced its plans to raise $1 billion through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The move comes on the heels of an early $100 million commitment from a leading investor, underscoring strong confidence in AVARY’s mission to address one of the most pressing challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.With an estimated 75% of SMEs lacking a successor, the global economy faces a staggering risk of business closures, threatening jobs, innovation, and economic stability. AVARY GROUP aims to tackle this crisis head-on by creating an impact-driven conglomerate that will acquire, nurture, and scale SMEs across key sectors such as technology, healthcare, supply chain, manufacturing, and more.The opportunity is further magnified by the largest wealth transfer in history, an estimated $100 trillion set to change hands over the coming decades. AVARY GROUP is uniquely positioned to harness this shift, ensuring that businesses not only survive but thrive under the stewardship of the next generation.A Vision for Impact and Legacy:AVARY GROUP’s mission goes beyond financial returns. The company is committed to building a force for good, where maximizing shareholder value is equally balanced with creating lasting social and economic impact. Through sustainability, innovation, and responsible governance, AVARY is committed to building a lasting legacy for future generations."“Our goal is to create a conglomerate that stands as a testament to the power of purpose-driven business,” said Alan, Founder and CEO of AVARY GROUP. “We believe that by addressing the succession crisis, we can unlock immense value for shareholders while safeguarding the future of SMEs and the communities they serve.”Building the World’s Largest SME Group:AVARY GROUP’s strategy focuses on acquiring and consolidating SMEs in high-growth sectors, providing them with the resources, expertise, and leadership needed to scale sustainably. The group will also establish a robust succession planning framework, ensuring that businesses remain resilient and adaptable in the face of generational transitions.The $1 billion IPO will provide the capital necessary to execute this ambitious vision, enabling AVARY to expand its portfolio, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and drive innovation across its network of companies.Investor Confidence and Market Potential:The early commitment of $100 million from a prominent investor highlights the market’s recognition of AVARY’s potential to deliver both financial returns and transformative impact. As the global economy continues to evolve, AVARY GROUP is poised to become a leader in the next wave of corporate innovation, setting a new standard for how businesses can create value for shareholders and society alike.Wider Participation Through Public and Employee OwnershipIn line with its commitment to inclusivity and shared prosperity, AVARY GROUP is also considering a smaller initial listing to gain access to capital markets sooner. This approach would enable broader public participation and introduce an employee ownership reward program, allowing employees to share in the company’s success and align their interests with long-term growth.“We believe in democratizing ownership and creating opportunities for everyone to be part of our journey,” added Alan. “By opening up ownership to the public and rewarding our employees, we are fostering a culture of collaboration and shared success.”About AVARY GROUP:AVARY GROUP is an impact-driven conglomerate dedicated to resolving the global succession crisis by acquiring, nurturing, and scaling SMEs across key sectors. With a mission to maximize shareholder returns while creating lasting social and economic impact, AVARY aims to build the world’s largest SME group, leaving a legacy that benefits future generations.For media inquiries, please contact:AVARY GROUPimpactteam@avary.groupDisclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

