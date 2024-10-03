AVARY Group Launches Revolutionary Model to Democratize Business Ownership and Drive Sustainable Growth

AVARY Group tackles Global Succession Crisis and aims to build World's Biggest SME Group

AVARY Group launches a revolutionary model for business ownership, promoting employee equity, sustainability, and immediate profitability in the startup space.

Each acquisition is more than a transaction; it's a story of legacy, family, and community impact. We're preserving not just businesses, but the dreams and hard work of generations.” — Alan Mak Tin Loon

SINGAPORE, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVARY Group , an innovative impact-driven startup venture announced the launch of its groundbreaking business model aimed at democratizing business ownership and resolving the global succession crisis. With the initiation of its Series A funding round, AVARY is set to transform the landscape of private equity and M&A investment while championing sustainability and immediate profitability. Their goal is to build the world's biggest SME Group."We're not just preserving business legacies; we're revolutionizing how people interact with and benefit from business ownership," said Alan Mak Tin Loon , Founder of AVARY Group."Our vision is simple yet powerful: Now everyone can own a business."AVARY's unique approach sets it apart in the startup-M&A and private equity space through three key differentiators:1. People-Driven Ownership: AVARY empowers employees by offering equity in the group, fostering a sense of ownership and aligning the success of portfolio companies with those who drive it. This innovative approach ensures that the value created is shared with the workforce, creating a more engaged and motivated team across all acquired businesses.2. Sustainability Multiplier: The group is committed to sustainable growth by actively aligning its portfolio with seven core UN Sustainable Development Goals. This focus amplifies positive environmental and social impact across industries, positioning AVARY as a leader in responsible investment and business transformation.3. Immediate Profitability: AVARY's strategic acquisitions are designed to ensure immediate profitability, with each new company contributing positively to the group's bottom line from day one. This approach significantly reduces risk and accelerates growth compared to traditional startup models.The urgency of AVARY's mission is highlighted by the global succession crisis, with over 12 million small to mid-sized businesses at risk. The group is already making a tangible impact, as evidenced by a current situation in Australia where AVARY is working to acquire a business from an owner who needs to return to Malaysia for family reasons."Each acquisition is more than a transaction; it's a story of legacy, family, and community impact," Mak emphasized. "We're preserving not just businesses, but the dreams and hard work of generations."AVARY's model offers several advantages over traditional startups:Firstly, Accelerated Growth: While most startups aim for $1 million revenue in year one and $100 million by years 7-10, AVARY projects $10 million in year one and $100 million by year three.Secondly, Immediate Revenue Recognition: Acquired companies' revenues instantly become AVARY's, bypassing the challenges of building from zero, while also acquiring an established customer base with strong, stable revenue and profitability.Thirdly, Reduced Risk: With a deal pipeline to potentially reach the $100 million revenue milestone almost immediately with sufficient funding, AVARY's model significantly outpaces the 1% of startups that typically reach this mark.The company has already secured Memorandums of Understanding with several high-potential legacy businesses, projecting significant annual revenue and EBITDA within the first year post-acquisition. AVARY Group has set ambitious targets for revenue growth with IPO plans in the future.The company boasts a world-class leadership team with extensive expertise in M&A, growth management, and sustainability. This diverse and experienced team positions AVARY to execute its ambitious strategy effectively and navigate the complexities of acquiring and transforming legacy businesses.As AVARY moves forward with its Series A funding round, it invites investors to be part of this transformative journey. By investing in AVARY, individuals and institutions can contribute to preserving business legacies, driving sustainable growth, and democratizing business ownership.As the world stands on the cusp of the Great Wealth Transfer, estimated at $100 trillion over the next few decades, AVARY is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in reshaping how this unprecedented wealth is managed and distributed for the sustainable benefit of future generations.AVARY's innovative blend of people-driven ownership, sustainability focus, and immediate profitability sets it apart in the M&A and private equity space. As the company embarks on this exciting journey, it aims to make a significant impact on the global business landscape, offering a unique opportunity for investors to be part of a truly transformative venture.Interested investors and media can learn more about this groundbreaking opportunity by visiting www.avarygroup.biz or contacting impactteam@avarygroup.biz.Disclaimer: This does not represent a public offering or solicitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction.

