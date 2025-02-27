Under the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi, Article VI, Appointment of Justices and Judges, Section 3: “The governor, with the consent of the senate, shall fill a vacancy in the office of the chief justice, supreme court, intermediate appellate court and circuit courts, by appointing a person from a list of not less than four, and not more than six, nominees for the vacancy, presented to the governor by the judicial selection commission.”

The Judicial Selection Commission is pleased to announce a list of nominees for the judicial office of Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (island of Hawaiʻi), State of Hawaiʻi. The judicial office became vacant upon the retirement of Circuit Judge Robert D. S. Kim in July 2024.

The list of nominees selected by the Commission to fill the vacancy for the judicial office of Circuit Judge in the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit are listed as follows in alphabetical order:

• Mark D. Disher

• Brandon K. Flores

• Kauanoe A. D. Jackson

• Scott K. D. Shishido

The Governor has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.

Statistics

• Total Applicants: 7; 3 Females; 4 Males

• First Time Applicants: 4

• Government Attorneys: 4

• Private Attorneys: 1

• Judges: 1

• Per Diem Judges: 0

• Other: 1

• Age Range: 0 (31-40); 5 (41-50); 2 (51-60); 0 (61-70)

• Years Licensed Range: 11 years to 29 years

Additional Information

• Days in Recruitment: 344 Days

• Two (2) applicants withdrew before meeting with the Judicial Selection Commission and are not included in the statistics above.

• Meeting held and decision made in February 2025 with 6 Commissioners present.