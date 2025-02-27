Pierce Aerospace Granted Follow on Award for FAA Remote ID Research; Announces 100 Million Remote ID Detections

Pierce Aerospace launched the YR1 Remote ID Sensor in September 2024. The YR1 can be installed in fixed site or mobile configurations. Pierce Aerospace provides Affordable Airspace Awareness through Remote ID drone detection. Pierce Aerospace launched the YR1 Remote ID Sensor in September 2024. The YR1 can be installed in fixed site or mobile configurations.

Pierce Aerospace Granted Award to Scale Remote ID through FAA Sponsored Research

Remote ID is showing great potential to provide safety intelligence about the state of UAS operations within the National Airspace System (NAS).” — Ryan Wallace

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pierce Aerospace , a dual-use aerospace technology firm and global leader in UAS Remote Identification technologies, announced that it was granted an award from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) as a follow-on effort in support of the FAA's Alliance for System Safety of UAS Through Research Excellence ( ASSURE ). This is the second award Pierce Aerospace has received for its Remote ID work from ERAU in support of ASSURE. Pierce Aerospace also announced that it has detected 100 Million Remote ID transmissions since it began the initial effort with ERAU."We are honored to be selected to continue to aid in advanced research related to Remote Identification," said Aaron Pierce, CEO of Pierce Aerospace. "The FAA ASSURE program is vital to informing the FAA about new developments with UAS integration into the National Airspace System. The initial effort saw our Remote ID sensors deployed across the country to sample airspace in rural, suburban, and urban airspace and a diverse variety of airports. We worked with a lot of early adopters, whom we appreciate and who have benefited from the data collected by our Remote ID sensors. With this follow-on effort, we'll expand the research to cover entire cities and even more airports, bringing more sensors across the country while making the airspace safer.""Remote ID is showing great potential to provide safety intelligence about the state of UAS operations within the National Airspace System (NAS)," said Ryan Wallace, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor at ERAU. "Through this vital follow-on research and expansion of prior work, we're applying first-of-its-kind detection data and analysis to investigate how Remote ID can be utilized to enhance the safety and security of the NAS. This data collection effort with Pierce Aerospace and our research with program partners at Kansas State University, the National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University, and the University of North Dakota will continue to inform and benefit the FAA and aviation stakeholders across the country.""ASSURE creates a high-value impact for the FAA," said Pierce. "These awards are cost-share, and the cost-share approach generates significant data collection for the FAA that would have otherwise been cost-prohibitive. This follow-on effort enables our team to start scaling the deployment of our sensors to further benefit the FAA, the general public, numerous aviation stakeholders, and the local stakeholders in the areas where our sensors are deployed. With a modest start, we've collected 100 million Remote ID messages to date. This expansion will collect an exponentially larger dataset that will bring even greater benefit to the FAA in an incredibly cost-efficient manner."ASSURE comprises 30 leading research institutions and over a hundred leading industry and government partners. This alliance features expertise across a broad spectrum of research areas, including: Air traffic control interoperability, UAS airport ground operations, control and communications, detect and avoid, human factors, UAS noise reduction, UAS wake signatures, unmanned aircraft pilot training and certification, low altitude operations safety, spectrum management and UAS traffic management. ASSURE possesses the expertise, experience and influence that the FAA Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems demands."Remote ID is a fundamental technology for the success of scaling commercial UAS, and it is apparent that Remote ID is the most economically efficient and scalable airspace awareness technology out there," said Pierce. "The research that ERAU and ASSURE are conducting with the data collection from our sensors is vital to safety enabling UAS commercialization. This program is key to unlocking UAS commercial potential and demonstrates the FAA's global leadership position."About Pierce AerospacePierce Aerospace, a Techstars-backed company, is a dual-use IoT and aerospace company and drone Remote ID service provider focused on robust integration of Remote ID services into the UAS ecosystem. As an Industry Leader, Pierce Aerospace serves on the FAA's Drone Safety Team, ASTM F38 Committee on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the FAA Detection and Mitigation Advanced Rulemaking Committee. Funds from the U.S. Air Force and the State of Indiana support Pierce Aerospace's Remote ID technology, which was nominated as Indiana's Innovation of the Year by Techpoint and awarded first place in Remote ID technology at AUVSI's Excellence Awards. Pierce Aerospace was awarded the Techpoint Mira Award as Indiana's most innovative tech team. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world. Visit www.pierceaerospace.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.