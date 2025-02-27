CRKT® Drops Exciting New Designs in Advance of Blade Show Texas

CRKT Padawan

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRKT, a brand built on innovation, craftsmanship and collaboration with leading industry designers, today launched four new knives in advance the upcoming Blade Show Texas. Sharing a “blackout” theme, these new CRKT knives deliver a tenor, gravitas and timeless aesthetic that would make Johnny Cash himself proud.“With our Blade Show Texas launch, we’re re-releasing two designs from renowned craftsman Darriel Caston, an instant classic from up-and-comer Pedro Buzetti, and one of our all-time best sellers, the K.I.S.S.(Keep. It. Super. Simple.) created by Knifemakers' Guild member Ed Halligan,” said Doug Flagg, CRKTVP of Marketing and Innovation. “Individually these designs represent the history, diversity and aspirations of our brand, while collectively they’re emblematic of our commitment to ingenuity, inventiveness and excellence”.New featured models include the: Mbombo ™ – The blacked out Mbombo™ isn’t just a knife; it’s a testament to the fusion of ancient inspiration and modern metallurgy—a work of art aptly named for the Kuba god of creation. But while this EDC folder’s name has primordial roots, its engineering is advanced, inspired by a commemorative design custom-made for the crew of a SpaceX launch. Known for excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance, the M390 blade delivers strength and sharpness with every cut, deploying at impressive speeds thanks to the smooth-opening IKBS™ ball bearing pivot. With a sleek, brushed titanium handle that’s lightweight and easily pocketable, the Mbombo’s unique design and capability make it a suitable EDC for any environment, from urban streets to outer space.MSRP: $250. MinimalX™ – The blacked out MinimalX™ delivers surgical precision in a compact package. Designed by Darriel Caston of D Rocket Design, the MinimalX™ is an evolution of a knife originally made for SpaceX to commemorate a rocket launch. This folding knife is all about fitting as much strength and durability into as small a package as possible, for a capable everyday carry you can take anywhere—even to outer space. Both the stainless steel handle and 12C27 blade have a brush finish and titanium nitride coating for exceptional corrosion resistance. When deployed, it’s secured by a sturdy frame lock integrated directly into the stainless steel handle. It rides low and out of sight in a front pocket thanks to the deep-carry clip, but its small size means it can easily slip into any other pocket comfortably, too. MSRP: $70.• Padawan – The Padawan name is a nod to the days when Brazilian designer Pedro Buzetti apprenticed under renowned knifemaker Flavio Ikoma, the inventor of the revolutionary DeadboltLock. It’s a statement piece, a conversation starter, and a testament to Buzetti’s relentless pursuit of knifemaking perfection. Retaining the original Padawan’s 14C28N blade steel and smooth-opening IKBS™ ball-bearing pivot, the newest addition to the Padawan family elevates the knife with a refined aesthetic and premium materials, like a striking, wear-resistant carbon fiber overlay on the brushed stainless steel handle. Ikoma passed his perfectionism down to Buzetti, a trait that’s made clear by this stunning EDC’s undeniable marriage of function and form. MSRP: $100. K.I.S.S® - Arguably THE knife that put CRKT on the map, the K.I.S.S(Keep. It. Super. Simple) revolutionized everyday carry with the unique two-piece design. Created by Knifemakers' Guild member Ed Halligan, the K.I.S.S.blade shape is Tanto-inspired— a chisel-point grind on the front and flat on the backside—so that when the blade is closed onto its handle/frame, the precision fit effectively "seals" the cutting edge to the frame, even though it's exposed. This new K.I.S.S.model features a titanium nitride-coated stainless steel handle and blade that’s durable, easy to sharpen, and corrosion-resistant. The pocket clip can even double as a money clip to cut back on the pocket clutter.MSRP: $45.This new slate of premium CRKT steel can be previewed now at www.crkt.com and will be available to consumers as Blade Show Texas kicks off Friday, March 7th. Knife enthusiasts in the Fort Worth area are encouraged to visit the CRKT booth where they can meet designer Darriel Caston in person. More information and tickets for the show are available at https://bladeshowtexas.com/ About CRKTCRKT(Columbia River Knife and Tool) was founded in 1994. From day one, we put innovation and integrity first. We made a commitment to build knives and tools that would inspire and endure the test of time. We collaborate with the best designers in the world and operate on a simple principle: that the greatest thing we can give our customers is Confidence in Hand

