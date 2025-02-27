Good Bricks Exhibits Brick Technology at Nepal Buildcon International Expo 2025, securing over 10 million brick orders

The Good Bricks Nepal booth welcomed over 1,100 visitors, including professionals from construction companies, engineers, and architects. Good Bricks achieved significant success at the 10th Nepal Buildcon International Expo

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Bricks achieved significant success at the 10th Nepal Buildcon International Expo, held from February 20 - 23 at the Bhrikuti Mandap Exhibition Hall in Kathmandu. The company secured Letters of Intent (LOIs) for over 10 million bricks from multiple construction stakeholders, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable building materials in Nepal. As Nepal's largest and most successful exhibition on architecture, building, construction, design, and engineering, the event provided an ideal platform for Good Bricks Nepal to present its innovative, eco-friendly brick manufacturing technology.Throughout the four-day expo, the Good Bricks Nepal booth welcomed over 1,100 visitors, including professionals from construction companies, engineers, architects, and members of the Society of Nepalese Architects (SONA). Notably, over 420 visitors registered their details, and 15 LOIs were signed, totalling a commitment of 10.65 million bricks.On the inauguration day, the Honourable Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Devendra Dahal, visited the Good Bricks Nepal booth. Minister Dahal expressed keen interest in the company's sustainable brick production technology, highlighting the government's focus on eco-friendly infrastructure."Our participation in the Nepal Buildcon International Expo 2025 has been a great success," said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR . "The overwhelming response from industry professionals and the interest shown reinforce our commitment to revolutionizing the construction industry in Nepal with eco-friendly and durable brick solutions."To date, in 2025, Good Bricks Nepal has experienced a surge in demand, with commitments already exceeding 25 million bricks. Brick manufacturers across the country are increasingly adopting the Good Bricks System, a testament to its efficiency, profitability, and environmental benefits.In line with its dedication to environmental sustainability, Good Bricks Nepal has recently registered its innovative brick manufacturing process under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the world's most widely used greenhouse gas crediting program. This registration enables the company to generate Verified Carbon Units (VCUs), offering a credible means for businesses and individuals to offset their carbon emissions while supporting sustainable development in Nepal.The Nepal Buildcon International Expo 2025 convened industry leaders, providing insights into the latest developments and market trends in the building and construction sectors. Good Bricks Nepal's active engagement at the expo signifies its dedication to promoting green construction practices and contributing to Nepal's sustainability goals in the industry.About Good BricksGood Bricks specializes in producing high-quality, non-fired bricks using the Good Bricks System—a revolutionary technology that eliminates the need for coal and firing in brick manufacturing across South Asia. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Good Brick aims to transform the construction industry by providing eco-friendly and durable building materials, currently operating in Nepal, India, and Pakistan.

