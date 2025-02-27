LAUNCH success reflected in astounding postsecondary enrollment leaps

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little highlighted the extraordinary success of LAUNCH in its first year at a proclamation signing ceremony declaring March to be “LAUNCHing Idaho’s Workforce Month.”

“The effectiveness of LAUNCH in boosting Idaho’s go-on rate is unmistakable. More importantly, LAUNCH is creating opportunities for many young Idahoans who would not otherwise go on to an education or training program that leads to a rewarding career. Simply put, LAUNCH is changing lives,” Governor Little said.

LAUNCH demonstrated the following successes in just one year:

Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan puts another $25 million to expand capacity at Idaho’s colleges, universities, and workforce training institutions. Private sector partners are also stepping up to invest their own funds to bolster the state’s ability to get more students into programs where there are wait lists.

President Donald Trump issued a similar proclamation earlier this month. In it he said, “we reaffirm our belief in excellence by putting America first and investing in the best training and retraining opportunities that will result in a stronger workforce and a booming economy.”

“LAUNCH is exactly the type of success story we would like to see play out across the country. With President Trump back in the White House, we look forward to showcasing Idaho’s success with LAUNCH as the blueprint for the rest of the country’s workforce training efforts,” Governor Little added.

Proclamation language from the Governor’s “LAUNCHing Idaho’s Workforce Month” follows:

WHEREAS, the State of Idaho proudly supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to galvanize the working class of America with new opportunities for education and training so America and Idaho can remain at the forefront of a strong economy; and

WHEREAS, Idaho LAUNCH is the nation’s most innovative and effective workforce training program in existence; and

WHEREAS, while much of the country is experiencing declining enrollment after high school, Idaho is bucking the trend! and

WHEREAS, LAUNCH has been a resounding triumph for the State of Idaho, demonstrating the following successes in just one year:

9% increase in enrollment across all institutions, with the Magic Valley experiencing a whopping 25% increase;

15% surge in community college enrollment;

16% increase in the number of career technical students;

13% increase in the number of economically disadvantaged students going on;

8% increase in the number of kids taking dual credit, meaning more students than ever before are thinking about college and careers BEFORE going on;

16% increase in the number of Hispanic students going on;

an astounding 23% increase in students with less than a 2.7 GPA going on. These are students who may have never considered pursuing a rewarding, in-demand profession.

WHEREAS, America is well positioned under President Trump’s vision to become the leader in innovation, training, and workforce readiness to rebuild America’s middle class; and

WHEREAS, President Trump proclaimed on February 3, 2025, that his administration “reaffirm(s) our belief in excellence by putting America first and investing in the best training and retraining opportunities that will result in a stronger workforce and a booming economy;” and

WHEREAS, President Trump vowed to accomplish career and technical education training by stating his goal to “invest in the next generation and expand access to high-quality career and technical education for all Americans;” and

WHEREAS, just as President Trump is committed to innovative workforce training, Idaho must continue investing in the next generation of Idaho workers and expand access to high quality career and technical education, not restrict access with red tape in the form of unnecessary barriers and policies; and

WHEREAS, Idaho students, families, employers, and voters are excited about LAUNCH and its success toward creating career ready Idahoans who will contribute to our economic prosperity for generations to come.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, do hereby proclaim March 2025 to be

LAUNCHING IDAHO’S WORKFORCE MONTH

in Idaho.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 25th day of February in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-five.

