SCAN Makes Strategic Investment in League; Uses Tech to Launch Mobile-First Member Experience

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a mission-driven organization that includes SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made a strategic investment in League , the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform best known for using data and AI to drive health engagement. This marks SCAN’s tenth investment.In addition to the investment, SCAN will use the League platform, which enables payers to easily connect, digitize and personalize every aspect of member experience, to launch SCAN’s first-ever, mobile-first member experience, with the roll out of the SCAN Member Portal in the Spring of 2025, followed by the SCAN Member App in Summer 2025. This enhanced digital experience will provide members with a frictionless healthcare experience that aims to motivate health engagement.“We are seeing more and more of our members seeking tech-based support options to enhance and streamline their healthcare experience and investing in a consumer experience platform allows us to keep our members at the center of our mission,” said Rona Li, SCAN’s Chief Corporate Development Officer. “By meeting seniors where they are and fostering more personalized relationships, we can help keep them healthy and independent—because their well-being is at the heart of everything we do.”Key features of SCAN’s mobile-first member experience include the following.● Health Journeys: Personalized care plans and guidance to support health goals.● Educational Content: Informative resources to help members understand and navigate their healthcare options.● Health Check Records: Manage annual wellness visits.● Messaging with SCAN's Member Services Team: Direct communication with SCAN's member services team for quick and convenient assistance.● Benefits Wallet: Easily access and manage all healthcare benefits in one place.“We are very excited about the impact SCAN’s new digital experience will have on our members,” said Rob Scruggs, SCAN’s Chief Digital Officer. “Through League’s technology, our aim is to provide SCAN members with a more personalized experience that is both engaging and convenient.”"We're incredibly proud to partner with SCAN on this important initiative. SCAN's commitment to its members is evident, and by leveraging League's platform, they'll empower older adults to engage and take control of their health. This partnership demonstrates the power of technology to personalize and improve healthcare access for everyone," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League.SCAN Group has made several investments in organizations such as Cresta, an end-to-end generative AI platform for contact centers; Abridge, an AI-powered clinical conversations platform that helps clinicians take care of patients, instead of paperwork; Dina, an organization that provides digital care-at-home network management and coordination solutions to help health plans and providers improve access to a variety of in-home care services; and Guaranteed, a tech-enabled hospice company providing modern, end-of-life care.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves nearly 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org About LeagueFounded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, reaching more than 40 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and SCAN.SCAN Media Contact:Seffrah Orlandosorlando@scanhealthplan.com562-508-6781League Media Contact:Rebecca Orellanapress@league.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.