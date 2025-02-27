Steelhead Productions and Friends of Red Rock Canyon Unite for Trail Cleanup at Calico Basin

Volunteers come together to protect and preserve Red Rock Canyon trails for future generations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, continues its commitment to environmental stewardship by once again partnering with Friends of Red Rock Canyon to host a trail cleanup at Calico Basin. This initiative brought together members of Steelhead's Sustainability Committee, Give Happy Committee, and the Give Happy Foundation—a non-profit in which Steelhead is a founding donor—to help preserve one of southern Nevada's most treasured landscapes. The group also gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the Give Happy Foundation sign through the 'Adopt-a-Trail' program, marking their dedication to long-term conservation efforts in the area

Employees, their families, and community volunteers spent the day clearing litter, maintaining trails, and reinforcing pathways to ensure Calico Basin remains accessible and pristine for visitors. The event was part of Steelhead’s ongoing efforts to foster environmental responsibility and give back to the local community.

“Steelhead is committed to creating lasting impact—not just in the trade show industry but in our own backyard,” said Justin Schultz, Chair of Steelhead’s Give Happy Committee. “This cleanup is about more than just picking up trash. It’s about preserving a space that holds value for so many people and reinforcing the idea that corporate responsibility extends beyond the workplace.”

For many Steelhead employees, the event was a meaningful opportunity to contribute to conservation while strengthening community bonds.

“Joining the Adopt-A-Trail program at Calico Basin was an incredible experience for my family and me,” said Meagan Crespo, Inventory Administrator at Steelhead. “As we worked alongside other volunteers, it hit home how our small actions can make a big difference in preserving Red Rock Canyon’s beauty. Seeing my son engage with nature and understand the importance of conservation was priceless. This volunteer day reminded us that we’re all stewards of these amazing landscapes, and it’s up to us to keep them thriving for generations to come.”

Steelhead’s commitment to sustainability has also resonated with new team members.

“As a newcomer to both Steelhead and Nevada, volunteering at Calico Basin was an eye-opener,” said Coulter Grenier, Portables Exhibit Coordinator. “Coming from LA, I was blown away by Red Rock Canyon’s raw beauty. Joining the Adopt-A-Trail program with my new colleagues wasn’t just about cleaning up and connecting with this incredible landscape and my new community. It’s amazing how a day of picking up trash and maintaining trails can make you feel so invested in a place.”

Friends of Red Rock Canyon’s new Executive Director, Christina Bishop, emphasized the importance of corporate partnerships in conservation efforts.

“Red Rock Canyon belongs to all of us, and it takes all of us to preserve it,” said Bishop. “Corporate partners like Steelhead Productions help us extend our impact—ensuring that these trails remain clean, safe, and accessible for the millions who visit each year. Through financial contributions and hands-on volunteer efforts, their continued support demonstrates how businesses can play a vital role in protecting public lands.”

Steelhead’s dedication to environmental responsibility goes beyond this cleanup event. Through the combined efforts of the Sustainability Committee, Give Happy Committee, and Give Happy Foundation, Steelhead continues to lead by example—encouraging employees to engage in hands-on initiatives that create tangible, positive change.

