Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner: Guests Will Receive Tiffany Haddish's Latest Book

Vanessa E. Williams Makes Special Appearance to Honor the Late Melvin Van Peebles with Award

HOLLYWOOD, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEVERAL OSCAR WINNERS AND NOMINEES WILL BE ATTENDING THE CHARMAINE BLAKE STAR-STUDDED OSCAR VIEWING DINNER & GIFTING SUITE

WHO: Charmaine Blake 8th Annual Oscar Viewing Gala

WITH: TV & Film Stars including Oscar Winners & Nominees

WHEN: Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

WHERE: SOFITEL HOTEL BALLROOM

Charmaine Blake’s Oscar viewing dinner gala will take place on Oscar Night - Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. The event, an elegant and eloquent black-tie affair, will be attended by numerous Hollywood luminaries who have graced the silver screen and enhanced the artistic excellence of film history. Get ready for a classic Hollywood glamour affair with special guest and legendary actress Vanessa E. Williams.

“We are positively thrilled to have this event at the elegant Sofitel Hotel Ballroom. It will be the epitome of elegance and excitement! We are decking it out with such panache that attendees will feel as if they are at the Academy Awards. We are delighted to have supremely talented television stars, past and present Oscar winners, nominees, and elite members of the media coming together to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood—The Academy Awards.

This black-tie affair will be replete with an elegant three-course dinner, cocktails, a live auction, and entertainment.

Celebrities, VIP guests, and select media will receive exclusive gift bags and a copy of Tiffany Haddish's latest book, “I Curse You With Joy”.

The live auction will include:

Marilyn Monroe/Peter Max one of a Kind Hand Signed Collage by Peter W/ Marilyn's Laser Engraved Signature

Elton John Mini Album Covers Collage Framed W/Photos & Signed CD

Kobe Bryant Commemorative Framed W Replicas of his Championship Rings & Laser Engraved Signature

Zulu Nyala Safari 6 Night Photo Safari For 2, 3 Meals & 2 Guided Game Drives Daily

“Our Red-Carpet Award Viewing Gala team is also thrilled to bring awareness to The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation this year.”

This year, we are proud to honor the legendary Hollywood film director, Melvin Van Peebles. In tribute to his remarkable legacy, his son, acclaimed director Mario Van Peebles, will accept the award on behalf of his father. The prestigious award will be presented by the talented Vanessa E. Williams.

Celebrities who have attended in the past include the late Penny Marshall, Buzz Aldrin, Steven Bauer, Esai Morales, Tara Reid, Jordan Chiles, Abby Lee Miller, Lisa Vega, Michael Blackson, Eric Benet, Janice Dickinson, Robert Ryan, and many others.

Charmaine Blake has produced some of Hollywood's top events and helped launch the careers of numerous Hollywood A-list stars. Her yearly viewing gala is surely one not to be missed.



Press Check-In: 2:00 PM

Arrivals: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Address:

Sofitel Hotel Elegant Ballroom

8555 Beverly Blvd 90048

For tickets and media requests contact Charmaine at charmaine@charmaineprfirm.com.

