EVOKE & CHARMAINE BLAKE OSCAR VIEWING DINNER

CHARMAINE BLAKE 8TH ANNUAL OSCAR VIEWING DINNER

WHO: Evoke Media and Craig Shelly partner up with Charmaine Blake to host her eighth Annual OSCAR VIEWING EXTRAVAGANZA DINNER

WITH: TV & FILM STARS INCLUDING OSCAR WINNERS & NOMINEES

WHEN: SUNDAY, March 10th, 2024

WHERE: Mr. C Hotel Beverly Hills BALLROOM

THE CAMEO 1224 Beverwil Drive 90035

OFFICIAL CHARITY: The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation & CHANDAN FOUNDATION

Charmaine Blake & Evoke Media Oscar viewing dinner will take place on Oscar Night - Sunday, March 10th, 2024. The event, an elegant and elequont black-tie affair that is surely not to be missed, will be attended by numerous Hollywood luminaries who have graced the silver screen and enhanced the artistic excellence of film history and this affair is classic Hollywood glamour.

Evoke Charmaine Blake & Craig Shelly states, “We are positively thrilled to have this event at the elegant Mr. C Hotel, Beverly Hills Ballroom (The Cameo). It will be the epitome of elegance and excitement! We are decking it out with such panache that attendees will feel as if they are at the Academy Awards. We are delighted to have supremely talented television stars, past and present Oscar winners, nominees, and top, elite members of the media coming together to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood—the Academy Awards"

We are also including special live entertainment by top Billboard charting artist Kendra Erica performing her new song with Olivia Newton John’s daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi. This years’ hosts are TV personalities Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson from Gown and Out n’ Beverly Hills as seen on Prime Video. Pol’ Atteu has created magnificent gowns for stars including Carrie Underwood, Bella Thorne, Pepa, Scheana Shay, and more.

This black-tie affair will be replete with an elegant three course dinner, wine, and cocktails.

Charmaine Blake continues, “Our award viewing gala auction will be absolutely spectacular this year. One of the auctions at this year's event will feature a fabulous fine art print by Pablo Picasso from 1939.Celebrity Guests, VIPs and select elite media will receive gift bags that include a beautiful bottle of the latest Marilyn Monroe perfume Collection.also a gorgeous pair of earrings for women and signature cufflinks for men designed by Craig Shelly. Our Red-Carpet Award Viewing Gala is absolutely thrilled to bring awareness this year to The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation.”

Craig Shah, founder and CEO of Craig Shelly Beverly Hills, a fine Jewelry and high-quality Swiss watch line and EVOKE Immersive Technologies. Over last 28 years, Craig Shah has worked with Several A-list celebrities, athletes, and business tycoons. Craig is also a founder of ELEVATE and LEGION masterminds and has mentored several C level executives to success. Craig is a serial entrepreneur turned investor and specializes in helping startups as well as scaling businesses.

A powerhouse publicist, Charmaine Blake has produced some of Hollywood top events and helped launch the careers of numerous Hollywood A-list stars. Her yearly Viewing gala is surely not to be missed.She is also a gifted psychic medium and humanitarian.

Press Check In: 2:00 PM

Arrivals: 3:00 PM -4 :00 PM