Casa En Maui: A Rare Legorreta Masterpiece on Maui’s Coveted Beachfront to Sell via Concierge Auctions and Hawaii Life

Contemporary oceanfront masterpiece designed by Ricardo Legorreta Direct access to one of Maui’s most coveted stretches of beach Extensive outdoor living space with both east and west-facing lanais Layered and light-filled interior, seamlessly connected to nature Classic ocean and island views along Keawakapu Beach in South Maui

The first time we stepped into Casa En Maui, it evoked an unforgettable feeling. We were looking for a sanctuary that captured the tranquility and beauty of Maui, and the estate did just that and more” — Adam Weiss

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on Maui’s Keawakapu Beach—one of the island’s most desirable stretches of sand—Casa En Maui, located at 3200 South Kihei Road, spans 21,692 square feet on a nearly one-acre lot featuring over 100 linear feet of oceanfront lanai. Designed by renowned architect Ricardo Legorreta, the estate showcases bold geometric forms, vibrant colors, and seamless integration with nature—blending monumental artistry with livable elegance. Featured as the front cover of a Rizzoli book on the architect and with its prestigious pedigree, Casa En Maui ranks among Legorreta’s most significant designs and is highly regarded as one of the largest and most exclusive residences in all of Hawaii. Never before publicly offered for sale, the property is listed for $65 million by Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life, with starting bids expected between $17.5 million and $35 million. The auction is scheduled to open 10 April on Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminate on 22 April.

“The first time we stepped into Casa En Maui, it evoked an unforgettable feeling. We were looking for a sanctuary that captured the tranquility and beauty of Maui, and the estate did just that and more—it is a place that supports peace and inspiration, and we’ve valued every day spent here. This home is alive in a way that few buildings are - as the sun and the light move over the water, the architecture points out the flow of time,” said Adam Weiss, a retired hedge fund manager who is selling the property along with his wife, actress Barret Swatek, known for roles in Yellowstone, Awkward and American Housewife. “As we are ready to transition to living primarily on the East Coast, the auction process provides a streamlined and efficient path to sell on a defined timeline. In just a few weeks, we will begin our next chapter and the next owner will be able to experience that same connection and sense of belonging to Maui’s landscape.”

“Adam and Barret are the quintessential Concierge Auctions client—savvy, sophisticated, and motivated to see a sale in a finite period of time to be able to live their lives on their own terms,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “Luxury real estate auctions create both urgency and competition, just as they do for expensive artwork, wine, and cars. We build interest and momentum by activating a global pool of high net worth buyers who are equally as motivated and ready to place the highest bid on auction day.”

Legoretta, one of the modern era’s most celebrated architects, is known for redefining contemporary design with his bold geometric forms, vibrant colors, and masterful interplay of light and shadow, creating spaces that transcend their purpose to become living works of art. Exemplifying Legorreta’s brilliance, the estate reflects his signature approach, with a cascading layout, serene courtyards, and expansive lanais that integrate seamlessly with Maui’s natural beauty. Crafted from timeless materials such as Italian travertine and Hawaiian Koa wood, Casa En Maui merges artistry, functionality, and nature in a way that elevates it to a pinnacle of architectural achievement. Legoretta was a prolific designer of private houses and public buildings globally; his other works include Hotel Camino Real in Mexico City, Pershing Square in Los Angeles, and San Antonio Central Library.

Beyond its striking form, Casa En Maui is designed for both grand entertaining and quiet reflection. Set upon 0.87 acres, the home was thoughtfully planned to balance privacy and connection for families and guests. Designed for both grand entertaining and serene retreats, Casa En Maui features eight bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, and a 2,038-square-foot garage. Wide-open living areas, with double-height ceilings, flow seamlessly into lanais and terraces, an inviting 75-foot-long lap pool, private courtyards, and outdoor living spaces, fostering a profound connection with the surrounding landscape. Purpose-built spaces include a private office, a fully equipped gym, a yoga retreat, a climate-controlled wine room, and multiple indoor-outdoor entertaining areas. The primary suite is positioned for unobstructed ocean views with a private office and terraces, offering the ultimate retreat and tranquil escape within the home.

"Casa En Maui embodies the very essence of Ricardo Legorreta’s architectural vision. Light and air travel through the home like a musical symphony, and while the home is substantial in size, it’s actually incredibly intimate with inviting nooks at every turn,” said Beall, who has successfully worked in cooperation with Concierge Auctions on numerous successful sales and serves as a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board. "It’s a space that inspires and captivates with framed views at every turn."

Set along nearly a mile of soft golden sand and crystalline waters, Casa En Maui unfolds as a vivid expression of Legorreta’s architectural mastery. With its cascading layout, it follows the natural slope of the land, feeling as though you have stepped down from the street directly onto the beach. From its bold entry tower and serene courtyard to the dramatic loggias framing panoramic ocean views, the estate is designed as a symphony of light, space, and movement. Geometric windows welcome natural light, which dances across smooth stucco-covered walls, textured stone, and warm wood finishes, casting evolving patterns that transform each space into living art. Reflecting pools amplify the interplay of light and shadow, mirroring the shifting hues of the sky and drawing the natural world into the heart of the home while enhancing ambiance with light, water, and tranquility.

At sunrise, the east-facing lanais offer breathtaking views of the sun breaking over the mountain of Haleakalā, anchoring the estate within the island’s natural grandeur. As daylight transitions into twilight, the home takes on a new energy—bathed in a radiant golden glow, then easing into a soft, ambient luminescence that mirrors Maui’s rhythms. At sunset, the ocean-facing pool, lanais, and entertaining rooms offer a sunset view framed by the islands of Lanai and Kaho’olawe.

Casa En Maui is located along Keawakapu Beach, one of Maui’s most coveted stretches of coastline. Keawakapu Beach is renowned for its serene waters, golden sands, and uncrowded atmosphere. Casa En Maui’s prime position at the southern end offers over 100 linear feet of oceanfront lanai with breathtaking views of Haleakala, Lana‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Known as a sanctuary for relaxation and natural connection, the location combines exclusivity with accessibility to South Maui’s luxury resorts, fine dining, world-class golf courses, and The Shops at Wailea.

Seller Adam Weiss, a retired hedge fund manager and co-founder of the highly successful investment firm Scout Capital Management, and his wife, Barret Swatek, an actress known for roles in Yellowstone, Awkward, and American Housewife, have built a reputation for curating and transforming high-profile properties, including the renovation of their former Malibu estate. In 2021, they acquired Casa En Maui for $45 million, marking one of the most significant residential sales in Hawaii’s history.

The Casa En Maui auction is preceded by over 60 successful auctions in Hawaii since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008. This includes the successful auction of a home within the Four Seasons Hualalai resort, sold and designed by Cher.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Gelston Dwight and 360 Productions.

3200 South Kihei Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.