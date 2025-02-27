Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge Aims to Raise $650,000 for At-Risk Children in Palm Beach County

Arthur Adler, Christina Irving, Pam Weinroth and Richard Zenker at the 2024 Golf Challenge The popular Duck Drop at the 2024 Golf Challenge Roots & Wings Team playing in the 2024 Golf Challenge

Registration is open for the Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge, one of South Florida's premier charity golf tournaments coming up March 24 in Boca Raton.

This year’s golf challenge is about more than just a day on the greens. It’s an occasion for the entire community to unite in support of the children we serve and to celebrate a life well-lived.” — Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children's Foundation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of South Florida’s premier charity golf tournaments is returning with a new name and a powerful mission. The Boca West Children’s Foundation will host the newly renamed Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge on Monday, March 24, 2025, at Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton. This annual tournament is expected to raise more than $650,000 to support at-risk and underserved children across Palm Beach County through the foundation’s 36 nonprofit partners.Open to the public, the event gives golfers of all skill levels an exclusive opportunity to play on Boca West Country Club’s four private courses while supporting a vital cause.“Arthur Adler was a visionary who believed in the power of the community coming together to change the trajectory for children in need,” says Pamela Weinroth, executive director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “He loved making a difference, and he also loved golf. By renaming our annual golf challenge in his memory, we’re ensuring his legacy continues to inspire our work and bring people together for a meaningful cause.”As the founder of Boca West Children’s Foundation, Adler played a key role in launching this tournament 13 years ago and spent many years championing efforts to help at-risk children. His leadership helped grow the event into one of the region’s most impactful charity tournaments.In addition to the on-course challenge, participants will enjoy a welcoming brunch, the ever-popular Duck Drop with a $2,500 cash prize, and a celebratory dinner and award ceremony.Event Schedule:11 a.m. — Registration and Brunch12:30 p.m. — Duck Drop Contest1 p.m. — Shotgun Start for Golf Play5:30 p.m. — Dinner and Awards“This year’s golf challenge is about more than just a day on the greens,” says Weinroth. “It’s an occasion for the entire community to unite in support of the children we serve and to celebrate a life well-lived, one that reminds us all of the impact we can make.”Boca West Children’s Foundation is grateful to its generous event sponsors, including Ronnie and Allen Flicker, the Janower Family, AW Property Company, Ellen and Ken Schwebel, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, and Fidelity Investments. Their support helps children facing abuse, hunger, and other hardships receive the resources they need.To register for the event, become a sponsor, or learn more, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org/2025-golf-tournament or call (561) 488-6980. Downloadable event images are also available online About Boca West Children’s FoundationSince its inception in 2010, Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger, and more. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has impacted tens of thousands of lives, raising over $20 million for local nonprofits. Learn more at www.bocawestfoundation.org # # #

