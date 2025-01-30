Boca West Children’s Foundation Rallies Community for 1 Million Diaper Challenge

Richard Zenker, Christina Irving and BWCF volunteers collect donated diapers Christina Irving and Richard Zenker Collect Diaper Donations at Boca West Children's Foundation

Boca West Children's Foundation is partnering with nearby neighborhoods, country clubs, and local organizations to help local babies in need.

By aiming for one million diapers, we hope to help break the cycle of poverty and ensure every baby gets a healthy start.” — Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children's Foundation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a determined effort to support local families in need, Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) is launching its 1 Million Diaper Challenge, an initiative aimed at collecting one million diapers for the Diaper Bank Covering South Florida by Feb. 28, 2025. Now in its 10th year, the drive has expanded beyond Boca West Country Club to include a friendly competition among Palm Beach County neighborhoods, country clubs, and local organizations.“One in two families nationwide struggles to afford diapers, and government programs do not cover this basic necessity,” says Pamela Weinroth, executive director of BWCF. “Without an adequate supply of diapers, parents often can’t work or attend school because their children aren’t eligible for daycare or preschool. By aiming for one million diapers, we hope to help break the cycle of poverty and ensure every baby gets a healthy start.”Last year’s diaper drive, focused on Boca West Country Club residents, netted 300,000 diapers—a feat that inspired this year’s expanded goal. Participating groups now include Boca Grove, Boca West Children's Foundation, Boca West Country Club, Boca Woods Country Club, Broken Sound Club, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, PJ Library in South Palm Beach County, Polo Club of Boca Raton, Polo Trace, St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, The Cottone Foundation, and Woodfield Community Foundation. All participating organizations are hosting designated drop-off locations to accept new diapers through Feb. 28, 2025.Members of the public can also deliver diapers or monetary donations for diapers to Boca West Children’s Foundation at 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33434, or donate online at bocawestfoundation.org/2025-diaper-drive/ . A live drop-off event will be held on Feb. 25, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Boca West Country Club Tennis Loop, where all are welcome to see the community’s generosity in action.“We are incredibly excited and deeply grateful for the support of Boca West Children’s Foundation and their 1 Million Diaper Challenge. This partnership represents a powerful commitment to ensuring that families in our community have access to a basic yet essential need—diapers,” says Dre Garcia, president, The Diaper Bank Covering South Florida. “By uniting neighborhoods, country clubs, and organizations across Palm Beach County, we are making a significant impact together, one diaper at a time.”For more information about the 1 Million Diaper Challenge and ways to get involved, visit bocawestfoundation.org/2025-diaper-drive/ or call (561) 488-6980. See downloadable images here About Boca West Children’s FoundationSince its inception in 2010, Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger and more. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has impacted tens of thousands of lives, raising over $20 million for local nonprofits. Learn more at www.bocawestfoundation.org # # #

