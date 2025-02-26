Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Launches Groundbreaking Online Course

Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care Integrative Nurse Coach Academy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new 8-week online course, Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care . Designed exclusively for Registered Nurses, Advanced Practice Nurses, nurse coaches, and holistic practitioners, the course provides an introductory exploration into the rapidly evolving field of psychedelic-assisted therapy—a modality gaining momentum in clinical research and holistic health care.A Pioneering Approach to Nursing and PsychedelicsAs psychedelic medicine experiences a resurgence, INCA’s course offers a timely, evidence-based curriculum that bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and compassionate, patient-centered care. Participants will earn 40 contact hours toward license renewal and/or AHNCC Certification renewal while expanding their clinical toolkit to include integrative, psycho-spiritual support methods. The curriculum emphasizes the essential role nurses play in safely navigating and integrating psychedelic therapies within various healthcare settings.Spanning eight weeks, the course features four live Zoom sessions—designed as “Fireside Chats” with our instructors—to facilitate real-time discussions and reflections. Key topics include:• Historical Perspectives and Sacred Traditions: An exploration of plant medicines and their longstanding cultural significance.• The Science of Psychedelics: An overview of how substances like psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, and DMT interact with the brain, supported by current clinical trials.• Nursing’s Holistic Role: Insights into how nurses’ inherent skills—such as empathetic presence, ethical integrity, and a biopsychosocial approach—enhance the therapeutic potential of psychedelic-assisted care.Expert Faculty Leading the WayThe course is co-facilitated by distinguished professionals, including Diana Zamora, BSN, RN, NC-BC, whose extensive clinical background enriches the program with firsthand insights into patient ethics and holistic care. Joining her is Kayla Kinsman, DNP, PMHNP-BC, a seasoned Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner known for her expertise in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and psychiatric evaluations. Together, they offer a dynamic blend of scientific acumen and practical nursing wisdom, empowering participants to become leaders in this transformative field.Flexible Learning for Today’s Healthcare ProfessionalOffered entirely online, Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care is structured to accommodate the busy schedules of healthcare professionals. With a combination of pre-recorded modules, interactive discussion forums, reflective assignments, and live sessions, the course ensures a robust and engaging learning experience. The upcoming cohort is scheduled from March 31, 2025, to May 25, 2025, with a special promotional tuition rate of $399 (discounted from the original $499).A Call to Action for Forward-Thinking Nurses“In today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape, nurses are uniquely positioned to integrate innovative, holistic approaches into patient care,” said Diana Zamora. “Our course provides an opportunity to take the first step toward becoming a psychedelic informed nurse and gain knowledge on what essential skills will be needed in supporting psychedelic-assisted therapy and reinforcing the need for advancing safe, compassionate, and evidence-based care.”Nurses and healthcare professionals interested in expanding their practice and enhancing patient outcomes through the integration of psychedelic research and holistic healing are encouraged to register now.About Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA):INCA is an accredited provider of nursing continuing professional development, dedicated to empowering nurses with a mind-body-spirit approach to holistic care. By combining evidence-based science with ancient healing traditions, INCA cultivates compassionate healers, leaders, and advocates for a healthier world.For more information or to register for Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care , please visit inursecoach.com/course/psychedelics-for-nurses.

