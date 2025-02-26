Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Launches Groundbreaking Online Course

Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care

Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care

Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Logo

Integrative Nurse Coach Academy

INCA launches Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care, an 8-week online course for nurses to explore psychedelic-assisted therapy. Earn 40 contact hours.

In today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape, nurses are uniquely positioned to integrate innovative, holistic approaches into patient care,”
— Diana Zamora
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new 8-week online course, Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care. Designed exclusively for Registered Nurses, Advanced Practice Nurses, nurse coaches, and holistic practitioners, the course provides an introductory exploration into the rapidly evolving field of psychedelic-assisted therapy—a modality gaining momentum in clinical research and holistic health care.

A Pioneering Approach to Nursing and Psychedelics
As psychedelic medicine experiences a resurgence, INCA’s course offers a timely, evidence-based curriculum that bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and compassionate, patient-centered care. Participants will earn 40 contact hours toward license renewal and/or AHNCC Certification renewal while expanding their clinical toolkit to include integrative, psycho-spiritual support methods. The curriculum emphasizes the essential role nurses play in safely navigating and integrating psychedelic therapies within various healthcare settings.

Spanning eight weeks, the course features four live Zoom sessions—designed as “Fireside Chats” with our instructors—to facilitate real-time discussions and reflections. Key topics include:
• Historical Perspectives and Sacred Traditions: An exploration of plant medicines and their longstanding cultural significance.
• The Science of Psychedelics: An overview of how substances like psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, and DMT interact with the brain, supported by current clinical trials.
• Nursing’s Holistic Role: Insights into how nurses’ inherent skills—such as empathetic presence, ethical integrity, and a biopsychosocial approach—enhance the therapeutic potential of psychedelic-assisted care.

Expert Faculty Leading the Way
The course is co-facilitated by distinguished professionals, including Diana Zamora, BSN, RN, NC-BC, whose extensive clinical background enriches the program with firsthand insights into patient ethics and holistic care. Joining her is Kayla Kinsman, DNP, PMHNP-BC, a seasoned Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner known for her expertise in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and psychiatric evaluations. Together, they offer a dynamic blend of scientific acumen and practical nursing wisdom, empowering participants to become leaders in this transformative field.

Flexible Learning for Today’s Healthcare Professional
Offered entirely online, Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care is structured to accommodate the busy schedules of healthcare professionals. With a combination of pre-recorded modules, interactive discussion forums, reflective assignments, and live sessions, the course ensures a robust and engaging learning experience. The upcoming cohort is scheduled from March 31, 2025, to May 25, 2025, with a special promotional tuition rate of $399 (discounted from the original $499).

A Call to Action for Forward-Thinking Nurses
“In today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape, nurses are uniquely positioned to integrate innovative, holistic approaches into patient care,” said Diana Zamora. “Our course provides an opportunity to take the first step toward becoming a psychedelic informed nurse and gain knowledge on what essential skills will be needed in supporting psychedelic-assisted therapy and reinforcing the need for advancing safe, compassionate, and evidence-based care.”
Nurses and healthcare professionals interested in expanding their practice and enhancing patient outcomes through the integration of psychedelic research and holistic healing are encouraged to register now.

About Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA):
INCA is an accredited provider of nursing continuing professional development, dedicated to empowering nurses with a mind-body-spirit approach to holistic care. By combining evidence-based science with ancient healing traditions, INCA cultivates compassionate healers, leaders, and advocates for a healthier world.

For more information or to register for Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care, please visit inursecoach.com/course/psychedelics-for-nurses.

INCA Admissions
Integrative Nurse Coach Academy
+1 888-772-4622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Launches Groundbreaking Online Course

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
INCA Admissions
Integrative Nurse Coach Academy
+1 888-772-4622
Company/Organization
Integrative Nurse Coach Academy
PO Box 398155
Miami Beach, Florida, 33132
United States
+1 888-772-4622
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy is dedicated to empowering nurses to be leaders in the nurse health coaching movement. Our global community of nurses is committed to bringing coaching skills and competencies into all areas of healthcare, making a positive impact on the lives of patients and families around the world.

Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Courses

More From This Author
Nursing Pathways in Psychedelic Care Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Launches Groundbreaking Online Course
Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Announces Partnership with Holistic Holiday at Sea for Transformative Wellness Cruise
Integrative Nurse Coach® Certificate Program Expands to 120 Contact Hours with New Board Certification Review Course
View All Stories From This Author