Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Announces Partnership with Holistic Holiday at Sea for Transformative Wellness Cruise

Celebrating 20 Years of Wellness with Continuing Education Opportunities for Nurses. INCA is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Holistic Holiday at Sea

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA) is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Holistic Holiday at Sea , the renowned wellness cruise program recognized by National Geographic Traveler as one of the “100 Best Worldwide Vacations to Enrich Your Life.” This unique wellness-focused voyage aboard the MSC Seascape will take place from March 8 to 15, 2025, offering nurses a transformative experience at sea while earning continuing education contact hours.Now in its 20th year, Holistic Holiday at Sea has long been celebrated for blending wellness, personal growth, and exploration. This year’s cruise features a curated program of educational sessions and interactive workshops led by top nurse leaders, physicians, and nutritionists. Passengers will enjoy a broad range of holistic experiences—from inspirational talks to hands-on cooking classes, movement workshops, and plant-based gourmet cuisine—all within the luxurious setting of the MSC Seascape."This partnership embodies INCA’s commitment to advancing integrative nursing through holistic education and personal renewal,” said Ronald D. Kanka, Executive Director of Operations at INCA. “By combining evidence-based wellness practices with the enriching environment of a cruise, we are creating a truly unique opportunity for nurses to gain new skills, reconnect with their passion for healthcare, and invest in their own well-being.”Program Highlights:Continuing Education: Nurses will have the chance to earn contact hours with INCA, expanding their skillset in integrative and holistic care.Inspiring Speakers: Featuring presentations from respected nurse leaders, doctors, and wellness experts on innovative approaches to health.Plant-Based Dining: Exquisite, health-conscious meals designed by renowned chefs, with options to explore nutrition through immersive cooking classes.Mind-Body Practices: Daily movement sessions and wellness workshops to restore balance, led by expert coaches.Community and Celebration: Opportunities to connect with fellow travelers, bestselling authors, and industry leaders in a relaxed, supportive environment.This year’s event promises to be more engaging than ever, with an expected increase in participants and enhanced programming to cater to both first-time attendees and returning guests.Special Early-Bird Offer: Cruisers booking by November 15, 2024, and mentioning the Integrative Nurse Coach Academy will receive $100 off their reservation.About the Integrative Nurse Coach Academy:The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy is an accredited provider of nursing education dedicated to bridging traditional nursing with holistic wellness. Through evidence-based programs, INCA empowers nurses to transform patient care by integrating mind-body-spirit techniques into their professional practice. INCA’s mission is to cultivate compassionate, skilled nurse coaches who lead change in healthcare and promote a healthier world.About Holistic Holiday at Sea:Holistic Holiday at Sea has been a pioneering wellness cruise since its inception, offering a dynamic blend of relaxation, learning, and rejuvenation in breathtaking settings. With a focus on plant-based lifestyles and personal transformation, the cruise brings together leaders in holistic health for an unforgettable journey.For more information about the upcoming cruise or to register, please click here

