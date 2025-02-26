Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Pike County

FRANKFORT, Ky –Two Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Pike County on Feb. 27 in areas affected by the February floods.

Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in declared counties as the result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 14, 2025, and continuing.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is April 25, 2025.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open across the Commonwealth disaster area in the coming days.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations

PIKE COUNTY

Pike Public Library, 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, Ky 41501

Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry, Ky 41514

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

You do not need to visit a center to apply with FEMA

If you are unable to visit the center, there are other ways to apply: you can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.

