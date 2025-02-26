Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,101 in the last 365 days.

MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series Continues March 13

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Virtual Hunting Series continues March 13, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with a lesson on scouting. This free event is designed for all ages.

Join MDC educators as they teach participants about the different way to scout for deer and turkey. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vb. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series Continues March 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more