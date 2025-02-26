MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series Continues March 13

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Virtual Hunting Series continues March 13, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with a lesson on scouting. This free event is designed for all ages.

Join MDC educators as they teach participants about the different way to scout for deer and turkey. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vb. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.