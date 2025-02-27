KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign Expands Partner List, Applauds Introduction of State Warning Label Bills
Warning Labels on Social Media Campaign Contest
Online harms continue to impact youth mental health, suicidal ideation and suicide
The Devin J. Norring Foundation works to prevent drug-related tragedies by educating youth and parents about the dangers of fentanyl and other illicit substances often sold and distributed through social media platforms. The foundation was established in memory of Devin Norring, who lost his life to fentanyl poisoning. (Learn more at www.dnfhelp.org)
Bridgette Norring, founder of The Devin J. Norring Foundation and mother of Devin, emphasized the urgency of this movement:
“Since losing our son, Devin at the age of 19 to fentanyl poisoning, our family and the Devin J. Norring Foundation have been committed to protecting our teens and young adults from unregulated social media companies. The ‘KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe’ campaign aligns with our core mission to educate and advocate for safer online spaces for kids by exposing the truth about the harms these platforms are causing to our children’s mental health and overall well-being. We believe that by empowering our youth to create much-needed warning labels, they will continue to shine a bright light on the risks of unchecked digital exposure, while also demanding accountability from Big Tech. Every click has a cost – it’s time we expose that risk so no other family has to suffer the unimaginable pain that families like mine experience daily.”
The HEAT Initiative (Human Exploitation and Trafficking Initiative) is leading the fight against online child exploitation by advocating for laws that hold Big Tech accountable. The organization has successfully pushed for child protection laws in multiple states to combat online abuse and trafficking. (Learn more at protectchildrennotabuse.org).
Sarah Gardner, CEO of Heat Initiative stated, "Heat Initiative is proud to support the KiDS Campaign in raising awareness about the dangers of social media use among children. This life-saving work is more crucial than ever. Following the U.S. Surgeon General's call for warning labels on social media, we must intensify our efforts to ensure Big Tech implements these and other essential safeguards for young users."
As part of its mission, the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign is calling for warning labels on social media platforms—similar to those required for tobacco, alcohol, and other harmful products. The campaign highlights how excessive social media use has been linked to mental health issues, cyberbullying, exploitation, and addiction. By engaging youth, parents, educators, and policymakers, KiDS is working to raise global awareness and push for legislative action to safeguard children in digital spaces.
The KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Global Contest
In addition to advocacy efforts, the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign is hosting a global contest to encourage youth participation in developing creative solutions for digital safety. Participants from around the world are invited to submit original ideas for warning labels, public service announcements, or other awareness campaigns aimed at educating their peers about online risks.
How to Enter:
• Open to students and young people worldwide
• Participants can submit warning label designs, videos, posters, or digital content that highlight the dangers of social media and advocate for greater protections
• Submissions are accepted through the campaign website at KeepItDigitallySafe.org
Prizes:
• Winning entries will be featured in a global awareness campaign
• Winners will receive educational scholarships of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 and the opportunity to have their work showcased in international media and advocacy efforts
• Select participants may be invited to present their ideas to lawmakers, digital safety experts, and child protection advocates
"The addition of The Devin J. Norring Foundation and The HEAT Initiative strengthens our global movement to demand accountability from social media platforms and protect children from online harms," said Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a member of the KiDS Campaign Coalition. "With multiple states introducing warning label legislation and a growing international conversation about social media safety, now is the time for parents, educators, and young people to take a stand and push for safer digital spaces."
The current list of KiDS Campaign Contest Supporters includes:
American Youth Association - http://aya-us.com/
David's Legacy Foundation - http://www.davidslegacy.org/
Design it For Us - http://designitforus.org/
Devin J. Norring Foundation - https://www.dnfhelp.org/
Girls Write Now - https://girlswritenow.org/
HEAT Initiative - https://protectchildrennotabuse.org/
Issue One - https://issueone.org/
Matthew E. Minor Awareness Foundation - http://www.matthewminorfoundation.org/
Mothers Against Media Addiction - https://wearemama.squarespace.com/
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation - http://ohiospf.org/
Paving the Way Foundation - http://www.pavingthewayfoundation.org/
Promise2Live - https://promise2live.org/
SAVE - https://www.save.org/
Scrolling 2 Death Podcast - http://www.scrolling2death.com/
Talk More. Tech Less. - http://talkmoretechless.com/
Unite for Safe Social Media - https://uniteforsafesocialmedia.com/
Young People's Alliance - https://youngpeoplesalliance.org/about-us
For more information about the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign, to enter the contest, or to join the movement, visit KeepItDigitallySafe.org.
Erich Mische
KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe
+1 651-600-1188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.