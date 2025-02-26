Berlin Barracks / False Personation / False Pretenses / False Statements To Financial Ability
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3008125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield / Waterbury
VIOLATION: False Personation / False Pretenses / False Statements of Financial Ability
ACCUSED: Amanda Haskins
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIMS: Mad River Valley Community Fund (Waitsfield)
Mad River Valley Interfaith Council (Waitsfield)
Community Action Service Team (Waterbury)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/16/24, the Vermont State Police was contacted by the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council. Troopers were advised of a fraudulent request for funds by Amanda Haskins of Waterbury reportedly to pay for back rent. After further investigation it was determined Haskins also fraudulently obtained money from the Mad River Valley Community Fund of Waitsfield and the Community Action Service Team of Waterbury. The investigation determined Haskins created several aliases to further the fraudulent activity that involved falsely claiming a need for money to pay for overdue rent. Haskins obtained tens of thousands of dollars from the Mad River Valley Community Fund, the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, and the Community Action Service Team. Total losses by the victims are estimated to be about $40,000.
Haskins came to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin on 2/26/25 and was then taken into custody. She was processed at the Berlin Barracks and released on a citation ordering her to appear at 8:30 a.m. April 10, 2025, in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Haskins’ arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/25 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
