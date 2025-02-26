Submit Release
ADOT seeks public input on potential new Loop 303 interchange

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), Peoria and Surprise, is seeking public input on a potential new Loop 303 interchange between US 60 and El Mirage Road. 

This interchange would address growing traffic demand and high traffic volumes north of Loop 303 and east of US 60 (Grand Avenue), including congestion at the Loop 303/US 60 interchange and US 60/163rd Avenue intersection. The study is evaluating four alternatives for the location and design concept of a new traffic interchange that are detailed at azdot.gov/Loop303TIAlternatives.

 ADOT is seeking public feedback through Monday, March 24, on the alternatives through a survey available at azdot.gov/Loop303TIAlternativesSurvey

MAG has scheduled a virtual public meeting for its own US 60 corridor study at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 3. The link for the MAG meeting is azmag.gov/US60CorridorStudy. The agenda includes a presentation about the Loop 303 interchange alternatives study.

ADOT’s Loop 303 study will lead to a recommended interchange alternative that will be identified for further design when funding becomes available.

Loop 303 interchange alternatives study map (ADOT Feb. 2025)

 

