Tom Sawyer Software Announces Release of Perspectives 13.2

The best graph layout just got better. Hierarchical drawings reduce edge crossings 30-50% on average delivering clearer, more readable visualizations for complex data structures. End users can now enter their own Cypher or Gremlin queries directly and developers can seamlessly add this capability to their applications making Data exploration more flexible and developer integration easier.

Enhanced Developer Experience and Smarter Visualization

Perspectives 13.2 is a major leap forward. It is a culmination of several years of development work to improve our world-renowned hierarchical layout with major reductions in edge crossings.” — Brendan Madden, Chief Executive Officer at Tom Sawyer Software

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.2. This new release includes new enhancements designed to make development easier and graph visualization more intuitive.This update focuses on streamlining integration, improving user control, and enhancing visual clarity—ensuring a smoother experience for both developers and end users.“Perspectives 13.2 is a major leap forward in our graph visualization capabilities," said Brendan Madden, Chief Executive Officer at Tom Sawyer Software. "It is a culmination of several years of development work to improve our world-renowned hierarchical layout with major reductions in edge crossings. Crossings are reduced by 30% to 50% in many complex nested drawings. We also continue to advance our platform to simplify the development of modern, custom applications with our enhanced modern web client frameworks and Web Components. This release affirms our continued commitment to delivering an enterprise grade platform that supports our customers' critical objectives.”Key features introduced in Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.2 include:Significant improvements in hierarchical graph layout: Hierarchical drawings now deliver clearer, more readable visualizations for complex data structures, and improved layout algorithms reduce edge crossings 30-50% on average in polyline and orthogonal edge routing. These refinements ensure cleaner, more structured diagrams helping users quickly uncover insights and navigate intricate networks.Enhanced modern web client framework making it easier for developers to integrate and build modern applications in React, Angular, and HTML: Key updates include support for invokable dialogs, new React-based timeline and chart views allowing integration with other view types and providing support of web components, and enhanced support for generating React applications from your project with custom extensions. These improvements enhance usability, flexibility, and overall product quality.Support for custom Cypher and Gremlin queries: End users can now enter their own Cypher or Gremlin queries directly, enabling customized graph analysis. For developers, adding this capability is now seamless with a built-in, ready-to-use dialog that requires no custom code. This update provides users with greater control over their queries and reduces development effort.The ability to build Perspectives applications using the web framework of your choice: Additional properties are added to our Web Components allowing more customizability. A detailed tutorial guides developers through integrating Perspectives Web Components in Angular, providing an alternative to React and making it easier to adapt Perspectives to your preferred development environment.To learn more about Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.2 and its advanced capabilities watch this video or request a live demo or free trial today About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

Introducing Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.