IPTECHVIEW Partners with Teltonika to Bring Advanced 5G Connectivity Solutions to Security and Industrial Applications

IPTECHVIEW partners with Teltonika RUTM50 to bring 5G connectivity

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPTECHVIEW is excited to announce its partnership with Teltonika , a global leader in LTE modems for video surveillance and industrial networking solutions, to deliver state-of-the-art connectivity technology. This collaboration introduces Teltonika’s RUTM50 5G router and complementary PoE switch to IPTECHVIEW’s ecosystem, offering unmatched performance for security camera installations, mobile camera trailers, and construction site deployments.The Teltonika RUTM50 router stands out as one of the most advanced 5G solutions. It is designed for data-heavy and mission-critical applications with ultra-high speeds of up to 3.4 Gbps, dual SIM support, and ultra-low latency. Its low power consumption makes it ideal for remote installations. Additionally, IPTECHVIEW’s special firmware enables secure remote management and streamlined configuration alongside other IPTECHVIEW-ready devices. The accompanying PoE switch further enhances the offering by providing seamless power delivery. Operating on both 12V and 24V systems, it eliminates the need for additional converters by stepping up the voltage to 48V for PoE ports, supporting up to four devices simultaneously.Why Teltonika?✅ Unparalleled Performance – The RUTM50 modem delivers cutting-edge 5G connectivity with backward compatibility for 4G LTE Cat 20 networks.✅ Remote Management Integration – Jointly developed firmware enables centralized management through IPTECHVIEW’s platform.✅ Versatile Power Options – The modem and PoE switch operate efficiently on 12V/24V systems.Special Launch OfferTo celebrate this partnership, IPTECHVIEW is offering free pre-sales consulting on Teltonika routers for video surveillance, free optional IPTECHVIEW integration, and free shipping on Teltonika orders over $1,000 when evaluating Teltonika alongside our IPTECHVIEW VMS—available through March 31, 2025.👉 Discover the power of Teltonika’s RUTM50 router and PoE switch today.🔗 Click here for more details: https://info.iptechview.com/teltonika/ For inquiries or further details about this partnership, please contact: sales@abptech.comAbout ABP TechnologyABP Technology is a specialty distributor that provides technical consultancy pre-sales support and offers a range of products in the physical security space that benefit from 4G/5G LTE connectivity. These include security cameras, cameras with two-way audio, video door stations, gates, LPR and speed cameras, complete cloud-based VMS solutions for franchises and multi-site applications, and AI-powered video surveillance with deep learning and intelligent workflows.About IPTECHVIEWIPTECHVIEW is an innovative and highly scalable cloud-first VMS platform offering:• Multi-vendor camera support• Remote central management• Wireless remote cameras• Leading LTE modems for creating white-labeled mobile video units, poles, and trailersThe Teltonika and IPTECHVIEW solution is camera-vendor independent but seamlessly integrates with leading brands such as Axis, MOBOTIX, and other NDAA-compliant cameras, enabling a serverless, cloud-direct remote camera operation.Contact Information📩 Jenny Ngo – ABP Technology📧 Jenny.Ngo@abptech.com

