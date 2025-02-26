NDDOT hosts public input meeting for I-94 project near Cleveland

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Wednesday, March 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed grade raise on I-94 at Runner Slough west of Cleveland.

The meeting will be held at the Cleveland Community Center, in Cleveland. This will be an open house format with a presentation at 4:30 p.m.

The project consists of a grade raise on I-94 eastbound and westbound 1.3 miles west of Cleveland. This will include embankment on the roadway, removal of the current median barriers, extending and installing new culverts, re-establishing the median width, regrading and resurfacing, and the installation of riprap.

Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/news-and-events/public-input-meetings.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by March 19 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24461” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Leon Eckroth, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700 or leckroth@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

