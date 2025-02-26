Press Releases

02/26/2025

Open Letter to the Bridgeport Public Schools Community

Dear Bridgeport Public Schools Community,

Bridgeport Public Schools currently faces a pivotal moment—one that requires us all to come together to ensure every student has the opportunities and support they need to succeed in learning, life, and work beyond school.

The district educates 20,022 students, who are supported by approximately 2,800 dedicated educators and other school staff. Of the students, 17,510 (87.5 percent) qualify for free or reduced-price meals; 4,154 (20.7 percent) receive special education services, and 6,222 (31.1 percent) are English Learners/ Multilingual Learners. In 2023-24, 292 students also experienced homelessness. In terms of student achievement, only one in five students in English language arts and one in eight students in mathe- matics in grades 3-8 achieved proficiency on the state assessment.

These statistics represent real children, with real dreams. Each of these students deserves a viable pathway to long-term success and happiness. When chronic absenteeism is stubbornly high, at nearly 30 percent for the past four years, when graduation rates are slipping, when nearly 30 percent of 9th graders are not on track to graduate on time, and approximately one in four students are ready for post-secondary education, it is clear that urgent action is needed.

This is why the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) is stepping in—not to take over, but to stand beside you as a partner in change. We want all students, families, educators, and the entire community to know that we are in this together, working to improve student performance and build a stronger, more supportive system that meets the needs of every student in Bridgeport.

How Did We Get Here?

In November 2024, Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS) announced a $38 million budget gap for the

2024-25 school year. The budget had been passed with a $26 million deficit. At the same time, BPS has faced repeated turnover in leadership, with multiple superintendents in just a few years. This instability, combined with ongoing challenges in special education, raised serious concerns about the district’s ability to meet its responsibilities to students.

Following a meeting with Bridgeport’s Board of Education Chairperson and the Acting Superintendent, the State Board of Education (SBE) authorized the CSDE to intervene and take the necessary actions to address the stability of BPS operations.

What Actions Are Being Taken?

Bridgeport receives over $300 million in state and federal funding, however without strong financial plan- ning, decision-making, and governance, even the largest budgets can fail to effectively serve students.

That is why our focus is not only about stabilizing a budget—it is about strengthening district leadership, enhancing accountability, and establishing a strong, enduring foundation for long-term success.

1. A Team is in Place

I have established a Technical Assistance Team made up of individuals with decades of experience leading public schools in district operations, finance, special education, and governance. The Technical Assistance Team will be in the district, working directly with the Acting Superintendent, Bridgeport Board of Education (BBE), and district leaders to implement interventions such as:

Assessing and addressing the stability of operations of the district.

Improving student performance—with a particular focus on students whom BPS has found eligible for special education and related services.

Providing targeted support in the areas of financial management and instructional initiatives and processes.

The Technical Assistance Team will regularly provide updates to me and my team at the CSDE to ensure accountability and transparency.

2. Strengthening Board Governance and Leadership

The BBE plays a critical role in your district’s success. By developing policies, approving budgets, hiring the superintendent, and endorsing the curriculum, the board sets the strategic direction of the district, while the superintendent assumes responsibility for managing daily operations and executing these directives. To help the BBE effectively fulfill this role, I have given initial approval of their request to have the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) provide them with comprehensive training.

This required training will focus on:

The Board-Superintendent relationship, ensuring clear roles and responsibilities.

Developing and updating policies and procedures, so the board can set a strong foundation for schools.

Setting educational goals and strategies to promote academic success.

Budget management and fiscal oversight to ensure public funds are spent wisely.

Effective board meeting procedures, promoting productive discussions and decisions.

To ensure transparency, the BBE is required to report on the status and progress of their training at each of their public Board meetings.

3. Ensuring Community Involvement

We know that real change happens when students, families, and educators are part of the conversation. This is why I have engaged the State Education Resource Center (SERC) to host Listening Sessions where we can hear directly from you.

The first of these Listening Sessions took place in January when Governor Lamont, Mayor Joe Ganim, other local and state leaders, and I held a roundtable with Bridgeport teachers to hear directly from them about their experiences, concerns, and ideas for moving forward. These continued conversa- tions will help ensure that the work ahead is guided by data and policy, and most importantly, by the voices of those who know the district best—students, families, educators, and community members.

Moving Forward Together

Change can feel uncertain, but I want to assure you that every decision being made is focused on ensuring that Bridgeport’s students receive the education they deserve and that the district has the best possible chance of success. We are not implementing a solution and walking away—because if it falls apart, we have achieved nothing.

I appreciate your partnership, your advocacy, and your dedication. Together, we will strengthen BPS so that every student has access to a Universe of Opportunities and can achieve their highest potential. The challenges we face are real, but so is our shared commitment to creating transformative, sustainable reforms that will elevate educational excellence and secure a bright future for every student in Bridgeport.

Yours in partnership,

Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker

Read this letter in Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole