AstrumU Achieves ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 Certifications for Security Compliance

This is the first time AstrumU has received the ISO 27001 security certificate, while the company has earned SOC 2 Type 2 compliance annually since 2019

Achieving the ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications demonstrates our ongoing commitment to data security, privacy and compliance.” — Kaj Pedersen, Chief Technology Officer at AstrumU

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AstrumU, a leading AI-backed skills verification company based in Bellevue, Wash., is pleased to announce the successful completion of two widely recognized certifications that demonstrate the company’s commitment to security, confidentiality, and privacy. AstrumU received the ISO 27001 certification – developed by the International Organization for Standardization – and is focused on establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving information security management systems. The company also was awarded the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 certification, a widely adopted auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This is the first time AstrumU has pursued and earned the ISO 27001 certification, while the company has received the SOC 2 Type 2 certification for six consecutive years.“The security and privacy of our customers’ data is a vital function of our Skills-Data Platform,” said Kaj Pedersen, Chief Technology Officer at AstrumU. “Achieving the ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications demonstrates our ongoing commitment to data security, privacy and compliance. We are pleased to have maintained SOC 2 Type 2 certification for several years now and are proud to add the ISO 27001 certificate to our security protocol.”AstrumU’s Skills-Data Platform is powered by secured data sourced from education, military and career pathways and used to document an individual’s formal and informal skills, validate those skills and showcase the abilities of an individual in a way that is universally recognized by employers, education providers and workforce systems. This data provides employers with a tangible way to qualify career seeker’s skills, reduce hiring risks by employers and showcase real-world applicability of college and university programs.To earn the ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, AstrumU underwent a rigorous, independent assessment of its internal security controls. The audits were completed by AARC 360, a third party PCAOB-registered firm of Certified Public Accountants and Advisors. The firm looked at AstrumU’s security program as a whole and validated its strength. The audits test security while onboarding users, securing networks, securing end points and accessing networks, and closely examine other security aspects of the system.Both certificates are highly regarded in the industry for demonstrating strong security practices and both require annual audits to maintain the certification. The ISO 27001 certification is globally recognized and validates an organization’s ability to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve information security management systems. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. The company also obtained a SOC 3 report, which is a condensed, publicly shareable version of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit findings, offering a high-level overview of the organization's security posture. All certifications are voluntary.“It’s incredible to work for a security-forward company like AstrumU,” said Marc Menninger, Information Security Officer at AstrumU. “Going through the rigorous audits required to earn ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms that we have a strong security program in place and demonstrates our commitment to ensuring customer data is protected.”To learn more about AstrumU, visit https://astrumu.com/ About AstrumUAstrumU is the world’s leading skills verification company with an innovative AI data platform that enhances career opportunities by leveraging educational experiences along with learned and working skills. This data equips individuals with a Unified Skills Profile and recommendations that enable them to maximize their strengths, providing recommendations toward opportunities that align with their passions and goals. This data also gives forward-thinking organizations a set of integrated Skills Measurement Tools to enable talent optimization, continued learning and career mobility at an individual level, delivering a greater return on education (ROE). AstrumU is dedicated to enabling a skills-based economy that levels the playing field for individuals, empowers education institutions with data and serves employers, government and enterprises to understand and support their people. https://astrumu.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.