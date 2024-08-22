AstrumU Recognized as Top 20 Rising Star by Emerge Education

AstrumU was recently named a Top 20 Rising Star by Emerge Education, appearing on the firm’s list of top emerging edtech companies for higher education in 2024.

BELLEVUE, WASH., USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AstrumU, a leading AI-backed skills verification company based in Bellevue, Wash., was recently named a Top 20 Rising Star by Emerge Education, appearing on the edtech-specialist venture firm’s list of top emerging edtech companies for higher education in 2024. This is the second year AstrumU has been recognized by Emerge Education for its contributions to the edtech landscape but the first year it has ranked as a Top 20 Rising Star.Published by Emerge Education annually, the list of top emerging edtech companies for higher education recognizes 40-50 emerging edtech companies, divided into three sections—Superstars, Rising Stars and Future Stars—depending on the company’s age. Founded in 2017, AstrumU was recognized among 19 other “rising star” companies that are building momentum and beginning to make a significant impact in the edtech space.To be named to the list, companies undergo rigorous analysis of public and private data. The criteria include breadth and quality of courses/content/pedagogy, quality of features and capabilities, industry visibility, innovation and impact, strength of clients and geographic reach, and company size and growth potential. Emerge Education analyzed a long list of over 1,000 edtech companies in 2024, with AstrumU earning a position as one of only 40 companies to make the final list of top emerging edtech companies.AstrumU was recognized for its efforts in developing an innovative AI data platform that measures and leverages educational experiences, along with work and life skills, to enhance career opportunities. This data equips individuals with a robust Verified Skills Profile that enables them to discover and maximize their unique strengths and experiences, guiding them toward opportunities that align with their passions and goals. It also gives companies, educational institutions, nonprofits and governments a set of integrated Skills Measurement Tools to enable talent optimization, continued learning and career mobility at an individual level – delivering a greater return on education (ROE).“We’re honored to be recognized as a Top 20 Rising Star by Emerge Education, alongside other noteworthy companies that are collectively using AI and technology to improve access to career and education opportunities for learners around the world,” said Adam Wray, CEO and founder of AstrumU. “Our AI platform is helping bridge the gap between skills learned in education and skills needed in the workforce by using an individual’s skills to provide tailored education and career paths. We are very proud of what we have achieved so far and are committed to continuing to improve access to career and education opportunities for learners.”To learn more about AstrumU, visit https://astrumu.com/ About AstrumUAstrumU is the world’s leading skills verification company with an innovative AI data platform that enhances career opportunities by leveraging educational experiences along with learned and working skills. This data equips individuals with a Verified Skills Profile and Recommendations that enables them to maximize their strengths, providing recommendations toward opportunities that align with their passions and goals. This data also gives forward-thinking organizations a set of integrated Skills Measurement Tools to enable talent optimization, continued learning and career mobility at an individual level, delivering a greater return on education (ROE). AstrumU is dedicated to enabling a skills-based economy that levels the playing field for individuals, empowers education institutions with data and serves employers, government and enterprises to understand and support their people. https://astrumu.com/ # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.