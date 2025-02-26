MBK.global Joins the Microsoft Partner Network to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Qatar

Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa Al-Thani - Chairman MBK.global, Lana Khalaf - General Manager at Microsoft in Qatar and Karim Talhouk - Executive Sales Director, at the Partnership Announcement at WebSummit in Doha

Partnership will help MBK.global enhance its capabilities, expand its market reach, and deliver greater value to its customers in Qatar and beyond.

Our partnership with Microsoft marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver world-class digital solutions to businesses in Qatar” — Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of MBK.global

DOHA, QATAR, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 26 Feb 2025; Doha, Qatar – MBK.global today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Partner Network, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating digital transformation in Qatar. Through this strategic collaboration, MBK.global will leverage Microsoft’s highly resilient, scalable, and globally trusted cloud, AI, and security solutions to empower businesses across the country with innovative and scalable technologies.Joining the Microsoft Partner Network, MBK.global’s portfolio companies — Tamkeen, Anvin Infosystems, Astrolabs, Entelyst, and digital.enterprises — will gain access to an extensive array of resources, tools, and expertise to enhance their service offerings. This collaboration aligns with Qatar’s National Development Strategy 3 (NDS3), supporting the country’s vision for a digitally advanced and knowledge-based economy.MBK.global’s 2025 agenda features 10 high-impact initiatives for 2025, including smart cities, AI in government services, and energy-sector innovation, all powered by Microsoft technologies. These initiatives will be unveiled at Web Summit Qatar 2025, demonstrating ready-to-deploy solutions for Qatar’s public and private sectors.“Our partnership with Microsoft marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver world-class digital solutions to businesses in Qatar,” said Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of MBK.global. “By integrating Microsoft’s trusted and secure cloud and AI technologies, we aim to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and enable organizations to innovate responsibly and with confidence.”As a local enterprise, MBK.global stands to benefit from Microsoft’s extensive partner ecosystem, gaining opportunities for co-selling, skill development, and access to advanced AI and cloud solutions. This partnership will help MBK.global enhance its capabilities, expand its market reach, and deliver greater value to its customers in Qatar and beyond.“This collaboration underscores our commitment to strengthening Qatar’s digital ecosystem by equipping local enterprises with the technology and expertise they need to thrive,” said Lana Khalaf, General Manager at Microsoft Qatar. “By joining the Microsoft Partner Network, MBK.global is now better positioned to drive innovation, support startups and businesses, and accelerate digital transformation across the private sector. We look forward to working together to unlock new opportunities powered by cloud and AI.”The Microsoft Partner Network is a global initiative that connects technology providers with Microsoft’s ecosystem to deliver high-quality solutions and services. By joining this network, MBK.global is well-positioned to support Qatar’s enterprises in adopting innovative technologies that drive growth and competitiveness in an increasingly digital world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.