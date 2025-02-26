Seeloz and digital.enterprises Forge a Transformative AI Partnership for Qatar’s Energy Sector with EnergizeAI

digital.enterprises at WebSummit in Doha demonstrating EnergizeAI from Seeloz

Unleashing Intelligent Automation to Maximize Efficiency, Profitability, and Sustainability Across Qatar’s Energy Value Chain

EnergizeAI represents a paradigm shift—an intelligence layer that enables energy operators to move from reactive management to real-time, AI-driven optimization.” — Adil Mohammad, CEO of digital.enterprises

DOHA, QATAR, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine energy sector operations, Seeloz , a global leader in Collaborative AI Automation (CAIA), has partnered with Digital Enterprises, Qatar’s foremost digital transformation powerhouse, to launch EnergizeAI—an AI-driven blueprint designed to maximize efficiency, profitability, and sustainability across Qatar’s energy sector.This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Qatar’s digital transformation journey, leveraging Seeloz’s Reinforcement Learning Automation (RLA) platform and Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud & AI infrastructure to create an autonomous optimization engine for energy value chains, asset management, and production workflows. EnergizeAI is engineered to eliminate inefficiencies, drive down operational costs, and future-proof Qatar’s energy ecosystem by deploying AI-driven intelligence at every decision-making layer."The global energy sector is at a crossroads," said Adil Mohammad, CEO of Digital Enterprises. "With rising complexity, market volatility, and sustainability imperatives, conventional approaches are no longer sufficient. EnergizeAI represents a paradigm shift—an intelligence layer that enables energy operators to move from reactive management to real-time, AI-driven optimization. Through this partnership with Seeloz, we are setting a new benchmark for AI adoption in Qatar’s energy landscape."At its core, EnergizeAI integrates Reinforcement Learning, Generative AI, and IoT-driven predictive analytics to:• Optimize Energy Flows – Enhancing visibility and efficiency across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.• Predict & Prevent Asset Failures – Using AI-driven predictive maintenance to extend asset lifecycles and minimize costly downtimes.• Maximize Profitability – Dynamically balancing supply and demand to optimize energy trading and distribution.• Reduce Carbon Footprint – Driving sustainable operations in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030."AI is no longer a tool—it’s the backbone of next-generation energy operations," said Dr. Mohamed Aly, Founder & CEO of Seeloz. "EnergizeAI is not just about digitization; it’s about intelligent, self-optimizing systems that continuously learn and adapt to create long-term, sustainable value. By joining forces with Digital Enterprises, we are empowering Qatar’s energy sector to lead the AI revolution—not just adopt it."A New Era for AI-Powered Energy OperationsThe launch of EnergizeAI signals a strategic commitment to transforming Qatar’s energy sector through AI-driven autonomy. By replacing traditional decision-making bottlenecks with real-time AI optimization, this initiative will:• Enhance energy throughput and efficiency, unlocking billions in untapped value• Slash operational costs by up to 30% through intelligent resource allocation• Reduce equipment failures by up to 40% with AI-powered predictive maintenance• Drive sustainability with AI-led carbon footprint reduction strategiesThe Future of Energy is AI-Driven—And It Starts Now.

