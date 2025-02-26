Muddy Water Adventures Kicks Off 2025 Bear Viewing in Wrangell

Muddy Water Adventures starts its 2025 bear viewing season in Wrangell, Alaska, offering guided tours to see bears at Anan Wildlife Observatory.

The 2025 season lets guests experience bears at Anan up close. Our local guides and small groups make each tour a personal dive into Alaska’s wild side.” — Owner

WRANGELL, AK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy Water Adventures , a premier outfitter in Southeast Alaska, proudly launches its 2025 bear viewing season in Wrangell today, offering nature lovers a front-row seat to observe majestic bears at Anan Wildlife Observatory. Led by local expert Zach Taylor, these tours promise an unforgettable adventure in the Tongass National Forest, showcasing why Wrangell remains a top destination for wildlife enthusiasts worldwide.Muddy Water Adventures kicks off the 2025 season with its signature Anan Bears Tour, a five-hour journey that takes guests from Wrangell’s City Dock to the renowned Anan Wildlife Observatory, 35 miles away by boat. Established by the U.S. Forest Service, Anan Creek is a natural feeding ground where black and brown bears gather to feast on massive runs of pink salmon. Last year, the observatory recorded over 300 bear sightings during peak season, a testament to its status as one of Alaska’s premier bear viewing locations. With bear populations thriving in the region, the 2025 season is poised to deliver even more awe-inspiring encounters.Founded in 2016 by Wrangell native Zach Taylor, Muddy Water Adventures has built a reputation for excellence, offering small-group tours prioritizing safety, education, and immersion in Alaska’s wilderness. Unlike larger operators, the company limits group sizes to ensure a personal experience, allowing guests to connect deeply with the landscape and wildlife. The tours depart on a boat featuring multiple viewing decks for optimal bear watching and photography. In 2024, the company earned rave reviews, with visitors praising Taylor’s local knowledge and the crew’s attention to detail, from phone charging stations to assisting families with young children.The problem of overcrowded, impersonal bear viewing experiences is one Muddy Water Adventures directly addresses. Popular Alaskan destinations like Katmai National Park often see hundreds of tourists daily, diluting the intimacy of wildlife observation. In contrast, Wrangell’s remote location and Muddy Water’s commitment to small groups offer a rare chance to witness bears up close—sometimes within arm’s reach of the observatory deck—without the chaos. The 2025 season introduces enhanced offerings, including:- Expert-Guided Insights: Local guides share the history and ecology of the Tongass National Forest.- Photography Opportunities: Extended time at Anan ensures guests capture stunning shots of bears in action.- Eco-Friendly Practices: Strict guidelines minimize environmental impact, preserving the bears’ habitat.According to state tourism data, this launch aligns with a broader trend: adventure travel is booming, with Alaska seeing a 20% increase in tourism inquiries for 2025. Wrangell, often called Alaska’s “hidden gem,” stands out for its untouched landscapes and abundant wildlife, from bald eagles to harbor seals. Muddy Water Adventures taps into this momentum, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable tourism while supporting Wrangell’s local economy through partnerships with community businesses.Beyond bears, the tours showcase Southeast Alaska’s breathtaking scenery—dense rainforests, sparkling waterways, and rugged peaks. Guests frequently spot marine life like whales and sea otters en route to Anan, adding excitement to the journey. By blending adventure with education, Muddy Water Adventures solves the challenge of delivering meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact, inspiring visitors to advocate for wildlife conservation.Ready for your Alaskan adventure? Book your 2025 bear viewing tour with Muddy Water Adventures at https://www.muddywateradventures.com/ . Reserve today to witness bears in the wild!About Muddy Water AdventuresMuddy Water Adventures, founded in 2016 by Wrangell local Zach Taylor, specializes in guided wildlife and sightseeing tours in Southeast Alaska. From bear viewing at Anan Wildlife Observatory to glacier trips at LeConte, the company delivers immersive experiences focusing on safety, sustainability, and local expertise.

