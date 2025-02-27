After Democratic Losses, Young People are Getting into Politics

Georgia's Next Leaders preparing for their speaking event Keynote speaker, 18-year-old Tyler Lee introduces Kamala Harris to the Lakewood stage (10-19-24)

“Georgia’s Next Leaders” is preparing the next generation of young people to take the reins of government.

We want to develop the next generation of leaders to participate in government. These life-changing activities can ignite a passion for civic engagement that lasts a lifetime,” — Maya Davis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of young political activists in Georgia is moving beyond their traditional roles of door-knocking and mailing envelopes to launch Georgia’s Next Leaders, a training program that teaches their peers real-world politics — from raising money to shaking hands at the Capitol.This Ted Talk-like fundraising event will be held on March 22 in Midtown Atlanta and will showcase the audacity, vision, and hope these young leaders are bringing to their communities.“We want to develop the next generation of leaders to participate in government – or even run for office. These life-changing activities can ignite a passion for civic engagement that lasts a lifetime,” said Maya Davis, one of the organizers and president of Clayton County Young Democrats and a full-time student. “The failure of our state party in November sent a message that young people must prepare to carry the torch.”The leadership training program covers:• Community Advocacy: Comprehensive skills training to champion local causes.• Board of Election 101: A deep dive into electoral processes and governance.• Fundraising Strategies: Discovering multiple ways to secure financial support• Campaign Operations: Learning the nuts and bolts of running successful political campaigns.“Every branch of the government is controlled by a single party, which is devastating for the rights of young people,” said Christy Lam, a Georgia State Student. “Young people are scared about the future. One example is how the state is challenging a part of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which protects students with disabilities. What kind of message does that send to our future leaders?”“We want young people to understand that state legislatures and governors have just as much power to affect your life as what’s playing out on the federal level,” said Davis Green, Vice President of Dekalb Young Democrats.For the first time in history, a significant portion of people under 30 are experiencing a lower standard of living compared to their parents at that age. According to a Tufts survey, young people believe in their generation's political power to address these inequalities but don't feel qualified to participate.“Martin Luther King and John Lewis became politically active in their twenties,” said Davis Green. “Young people can make that same kind of difference today.”"I think the beauty of America is that every voice is heard, and every voice matters," said keynote speaker, 18-year-old Tyler Lee of Peachtree Ridge High School. "I would tell people not interested in getting involved is if you don't do politics, politics is gonna do you."For tickets, speakers, event details, or to donate to the leadership training program, visit GeorgiaNextLeaders.com • Date: Saturday, March 22, 6:30 – 9:00 pm• Location: Piedmont House, 205 12th Street NE, Atlanta, GA.

Maya Davis, Christy Lam, Tyler Lee, and Davis Green are among the young leaders speaking at the March 22 event.

