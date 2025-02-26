StackWrap Joins Forces with Happy Grasshopper, The Agency Texas and The Align Team

These partnerships are a testament to the value of our technology and the impact it’s having on top-performing teams and brokerages across the country.” — Max Fitzgerald, CEO of StackWrap

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StackWrap, a leading single sign-on solution designed to streamline and centralize the myriad tools and platforms used by real estate professionals, is proud to announce a new partnership and client signings that further solidify its reputation as an industry innovator. These collaborations with Happy Grasshopper The Agency Texas , and The Align Team of eXp underscore StackWrap’s commitment to simplifying workflows and driving growth for real estate teams, brokerages and technologies.“Our mission is to empower real estate professionals by consolidating the tools they rely on into a seamless, integrated platform,” said Max Fitzgerald, CEO of StackWrap. “These partnerships are a testament to the value of our technology and the impact it’s having on top-performing teams and brokerages across the country.”Through its partnership with Happy Grasshopper, StackWrap has developed exclusive integrations that allow users to view and analyze performance metrics for their Happy Grasshopper accounts directly within the StackWrap platform. By combining Happy Grasshopper’s proven communication tools with StackWrap’s centralized interface, real estate professionals can manage their workflows more efficiently while gaining deeper insights into their outreach performance.“At Happy Grasshopper, we’re passionate about helping real estate professionals build meaningful relationships through effective communication,” said Dan Stewart, Founder and CEO of Happy Grasshopper. “Our integration with StackWrap enhances that mission by giving users a powerful, centralized way to track and optimize their engagement efforts. This partnership represents an exciting leap forward for the industry.”Ranked one of the top teams in the US., The Agency Texas is leveraging StackWrap to streamline its tech stack, ensuring seamless access to the tools and data its agents need to stay at the top of the industry. By centralizing multiple platforms under a single login, StackWrap is helping The Agency Texas save time, reduce inefficiencies, and focus on delivering exceptional client experiences.“At The Agency Texas, we’re always looking for innovative ways to empower our agents and improve client experiences. Partnering with StackWrap has allowed us to centralize our tools and streamline operations, ensuring our agents can focus on what they do best—serving our clients. This integration is helping us maintain our position as a leader in the industry,” said Justin Sheppard, Co-Founder of The Agency Texas.The Align Team, a mega eXp team with agents spanning seven states, has turned to StackWrap to introduce its technology-driven approach to real estate. With StackWrap’s platform, the team can enhance operational efficiency, enable better collaboration, and ensure consistent access to vital tools and analytics. This partnership reflects the increasing demand for scalable, all-in-one solutions among multi-state real estate teams.These partnerships continue to demonstrate StackWrap’s commitment to delivering innovative tools and solutions that empower real estate professionals to thrive in today’s competitive market.To learn more about StackWrap or demo for a free trial, visit www.stackwrap.com About StackWrap:StackWrap is a leading innovator in stack management solutions, dedicated to centralizing systems for real estate professionals and teams. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Los Angeles, StackWrap combines state-of-the-art technology with a deep understanding of the real estate industry to deliver powerful, easy-to-use stack management tools.

