National Collegiate Rugby Files Lawsuit Against USA Rugby

Legal Action Aims to Uphold Fairness and Integrity in Collegiate Rugby

We do not take these legal actions lightly. It’s become necessary that we take stronger action to protect our members, the referee community and the growth of college rugby.” — NCR CEO Jeremy Treece

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) announced today that it has filed a lawsuit (Case No. 1:25-cv-269) against USA Rugby. The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division, alleges that USA Rugby violated federal and state laws as well as the policies of World Rugby and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The lawsuit also alleges tortious interference in NCR’s business relationships and contracts; defamation; fraud and deceptive trade practices. NCR’s lawsuit follows similar complaints recently lodged by two referees.NCR claims in its lawsuit, that the crux of the matter centers around USA Rugby publishing false and defamatory statements regarding NCR’s allegedly “unsanctioned” matches which gave the impression that NCR, its members and contracting officials were acting in an unauthorized manner and/or were unqualified.Under the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act (36 U.S.C. § 220501, 220526 et seq.) established by Congress, NCR holds exclusive jurisdiction over its amateur collegiate rugby competitions, operating independently from USA Rugby, similar to the structure of other collegiate athletic associations such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Like other collegiate groups, NCR maintains autonomy in governance, competition standards and eligibility requirements by restricting participation to college athletes.“We do not take these legal actions lightly. However, after years of outreach, it’s become necessary that we take stronger action to protect our members, the referee community and the growth of college rugby,” NCR CEO Jeremy Treece said. “This step will clear the path for college rugby's growth, allowing it to play a vital role in the 2028 Olympics and the future World Cups.”As the leading collegiate rugby organization in the U.S., NCR operates similarly to the NCAA, serving 650 men’s and women’s clubs and 20,000 members nationwide. NCR’s commitment to enhancing membership benefits—through expanded programs, marketing, and championship events—has driven significant growth and unification within college rugby. As a non-profit, NCR reinvests 100 percent of its revenue into the development and support of collegiate rugby, ensuring the sport’s continued expansion and success.NCR remains committed to creating an environment of openness and accountability for all stakeholders in collegiate rugby. Further updates on this legal matter will be provided as the process unfolds. With additional questions related to the legal filing, contact Gregg Clifton, gregg.clifton@lewisbrisbois.com+1 480.225.1563. To schedule an interview, contact Amy Parrish +1 404.310.6559.

