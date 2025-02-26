Former Union County Clerk’s Office Employee Facing Additional Charges as a Result of TBI Investigation

UNION COUNTY – A Maynardville woman is facing additional charges in connection to her time employed by the Union County Clerk’s Office.

In November 2024, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating allegations of theft involving Whitney Goins (DOB: 9/3/86). During the investigation, agents learned that Goins, while employed at the Union County Clerk’s Office, made fraudulent charges to the banking accounts of two private citizens.

This week, the Union County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Goins with one count of Theft over $10,000 and two counts of Official Misconduct. Today, she was taken into custody and booked into the Union County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Goins was previously charged with Fraudulent Use of Credit Card and Official Misconduct in connection to a separate incident that occurred while she was employed at the Union County Clerk’s Office. Click here to read the news release issued in that case.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.