The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features North Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney Marci Martinez was recently a guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals to explore different divorce options for anyone facing the reality of divorce.“I truly have a heart for people and I want to be the one that walks alongside them during this difficult time,” said Martinez. “Collaborative Divorce offers the support families need during the divorce process.”Divorce with Respect Weekis March 3rd - 9th. During that week, Collaborative Divorce professionals in North Texas are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.“We’re dealing with difficult emotions in a divorce. So I really love that Collaborative Divorce offers an alternative to going to court,” said Martinez. “It also involves a mental health professional and also a financial professional. I think having those professionals is a huge asset for people that really don't know how to navigate through the divorce process.”Marci Martinez founded Martinez Legal P.C in 2017. Her practice focuses on family law, as well as estate planning, and business formations. Martinez Legal has offices in Denton and Decatur, Texas. Visit https://martinezlegalpc.com/ to learn more about Martinez Legal.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/marci-martinez-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort from March 3-9, to share information about no-court options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a divorce professional.

