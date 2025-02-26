Armando Veladorâ€“Padilla Sentenced to Fifty Years for the 2021 Murder of His Daughter Darla Velador

February 21, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 50-year-old Armando Velador-Padilla to a sentence of 60 years in custody with ten suspended, 50 years to serve for Murder in the Second Degree.

The charges stem from an April 23, 2021 incident where Velador-Padilla was hearing voices and suffering active delusions that were instructing him to kill the devil that he believed was inside of his daughter, Darla Velador, 22. He stabbed her and her dog repeatedly, killing both. Velador-Padilla was later diagnosed with schizophrenia but found competent to stand trial and enter his plea of guilty.

The State entered into a plea agreement with Velador-Padilla, whereby the sentence to be imposed would be between 15 and 65 years. The defense requested 15 years, the State argued for a sentence of 65 years with 15 suspended, 50 to serve.

Judge Peterson found that the crime was among the most serious of Murder in the Second Degree offenses, and that Velador-Padilla’s prospects for rehabilitation were very low. The court found that if released, Velador-Padilla presented a serious danger to the community, because according to expert testimony, his mental illness was the type that was very resistant to medication, but also that Velador-Padilla had a history of not being medically compliant, even while in custody.

Many family members of Dara Velador participated throughout the duration of the case and in the sentencing hearing and advocated for lengthy incarceration for Velador-Padilla.

The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide unit and prosecuted by District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and supported by Tanna Severson at the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office.

