Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks at the Planned Parenthood Day Of Action.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. First of all, the tribute to Cecile Richards. I've been familiar with her and her work since we all watched her mother, a woman Governor of the State of Texas. If I think I've got a tough job being a woman Governor of New York, imagine being the woman Governor of Texas.

So Cecile came from strong, hardy stock with her mother. And we are always so proud of her work, but also Cecile just put a face on this movement and reminded women that they do have rights, but if we don't stand up and protect them and fight for them, then who will? So I want to honor her as well, great friend, great champion of the cause.

Robin, thank you for all you do for us. You were an extraordinary member of my team. Got us through the first few years. I'm so proud you're in this position. And Michelle and all the leaders from our regions. And also our Major Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, you'll be hearing from her momentarily. I want to thank you for being the lioness, the leader of this effort to help us make sure people know where our rights are. And all the members of the legislature are here today.

You know, we're just a few days from the start of Women's History Month. Assuming Elon Musk doesn't take it off our calendar. Just an observation.

But when you think about women's history, you can't help but think of the struggles of those who came before us. The Women's Rights Movement started nowhere else but in our state. And we have the responsibility, we shoulder the burden of carrying on their names, their stories, their fights.

And I want us to be very cognizant at this moment in time, of not only we have to carry the torch forward that they presented to us, but we will be judged by history as well. Just as we are looking back, someday others will look back at our time and they will say, “What did the women of New York do to respond to the challenge in Washington at this moment?”

And I am so proud to see this huge gathering of soldiers in this fight, gathered here every single year in Albany because we must march on, we must carry on the fight. So what do we do here in the State of New York?

When the Trump Supreme Court stripped away our rights, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we didn't stand back, we stood up. Working with the legislature, we passed new laws. Shield laws to protect our doctors, which are now in effect. We funded Planned Parenthood with even more resources so they can handle the outflow.

When they started talking about taking away medication abortion, we started stockpiling here in the State of New York. Whatever they've done, we've had a strong response. And when they started talking about the possibility of a nationwide abortion ban. We stood up and got Prop 1 passed, so we are protected here on this day.

God, thank you.

And even just recently, when we saw what is happening to one of our very own doctors — right from the Hudson Valley, God bless her. Her life is forever changed because she simply did what her oath to medicine required her to do. She provided a prescription, telemedicine, for an individual in Louisiana who had no other options.

Imagine the desperation of women all across this country. They turn to our doctors here in this safe haven of New York and then, in return, I get served with papers to extradite this individual, this brave doctor, to the State of Louisiana? No, and hell no! That is never happening.

So, we are in New York. We're in a far better place than our sisters across America. But don't take for one second for granted what you have now. You have a very pro-reproductive freedom governor in this office. You have the first woman governor in this office. I know my mother fought for reproductive rights.

I took that right for granted. My daughter no longer has that right. And it better be back there when my little granddaughter Sofia becomes of age, because this is wrong. This is an attack on all of us, and we have to use this moment to fight back. And whenever I see the color pink, I know there's an army behind it.

And so when you start getting tired — your legs get so tired, you can't march on; your voices get so hoarse, you can't scream anymore; your fingers get exhausted because you've been sending so many text messages and Signal messages out there — I'm saying, “Keep moving on.” We must meet this moment with strength, the same strength that we channel from our ancestors, our sisters who came before us. When times were tough as well.

We are New York women! There is no stopping us! Carry on the fight, everybody!